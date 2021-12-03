Summary of Pumas vs Atlas (0-1) | Foxes, 90 ‘from the Grand Final

Edgar Malagón Medel

A genius and his defensive strength. That is what the visitor in Ciudad Universitaria bet on and it came out to the letter. Atlas defeated Pumas 0-1 in the capital with a great goal by Julio Furch and it is only 90 minutes from the Final of the Opening 2021, which he can reach even giving himself the luxury of losing by the minimum in the Round of this Semifinal next Sunday.

The best defense in Liga MX set up a wall. Are 11 games without conceding a goal out of 20 played by the Foxes at the moment in the tournament, with two of the three games in the Liguilla with the goal undefeated. Hence, the task for Pumas looks titanic on Sunday, since they will have to score two goals against the Rojinegros to maintain paternity in the Fiesta Grande.

Pumas 0-1 Atlas; that’s how the game was

The Pumas begin to exhaust their feline lives in the Liguilla, because the offensive ideas shown before America in the quarterfinals this time they were off without problem by Atlas, which brought out the arguments that made him close as the best defense of the tournament, receiving only 10 goals in the Regular Phase.

It was not until the end that Pumas brought real danger to Camilo Vargas’s cabin. It was Juan Ignacio Dinenno who had the clearest in added time, but a great save of the Colombian goal, who came out swift and fast to stop the ball in a shot that was almost point-blank, put an end to the hope of the felines.

Controlled the university students almost all the duel, it was Julio Furch in charge of the only goal of the night. A wonderful shoe that hit the post and got into the nets, made Alfredo Talavera’s stretch a mere stamp at minute 42.

It did not matter the pressure of the fans in an Olympic Stadium packed with spectators who chanted and cheered, but without causing Atlas to be intimidated. On the contrary, the visiting team opted to follow the game script and hold out until the end.

The main controversy was a penalty scored by referee Jorge Isaac Rojas after a sweep over Sebastián Saucedo at the end of the first half. Nevertheless, the VAR corrected the decision and nothing was scored due to the disappointment of the university students who already savored the possibility of a tie in the aggregate of the first period.

When is the Vuelta de Atlas-Pumas?

Date : Sunday, December 5, 2021

: Sunday, December 5, 2021 Schedule : Match starts at 19:00 from Central Mexico.

: Match starts at 19:00 from Central Mexico. Campus : Jalisco Stadium

: Jalisco Stadium Channel : The game will be shown on television on TUDN and TV Azteca.

: The game will be shown on television on TUDN and TV Azteca. Transmission: Half-time minute by minute online.

minute by minute online. Tie-breaker: If there is equality on the aggregate, the Foxes advance.

What does Atlas need to move forward?

Any win, draw and you can even lose by one goal.

What does Pumas need to go to the Final?