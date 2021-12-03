Stephen Sondheim, George Harrison and the Music of Christmas

Towards the final stretch of 2021, music was covered in mourning again last Friday with the death of musical genius Stephen Sondheim at the age of 91.

Born on March 22, 1930 in New York City with the Christian name of Stephen Joshua Sondheim, after graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree from Williams University where he wrote a book on the lyrics and music of two shows and To become a recipient of the Hutchinson prize to study composition for two years, the teacher had his first major musical subject when in 1955 he began to work on “Amor sin Barreras”, making an important contribution to the adaptation of the musical to the cinema, particularly in creating new Music and lyrics for the emblematic song “América” performed by Oscar winner Rita Moreno, being the biggest alteration that was given to the Broadway production.

That was only the detonator of a prolific career on Broadway for which he won a total of 7 Tony Awards, including for the musical “Sweeney Todd” that in the new millennium director Tim Burton adapted to film with Johnny Depp in The leading role: speaking of Oscars, he got one for the song “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man”), which Madonna played for the soundtrack of the 1990 film “Dick Tracy”, and at 90 years of age he was still so active that he managed to finish one last musical while practically demanding from fellow composer Lin-Manuel Miranda that the sequence of his film “tik, tik … Boom!” where the character based on him left a message on an answering machine, he had to say so.

Ending the same month of November, and just a few days after commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Freddie Mercury, on Monday 29th was exactly two decades of the death at 58 years of age of former Beatle George Harrison, coinciding with the streaming craze for the documentary series “Get Back” that we discussed in the last column and that was produced by Oscar winner Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings) who, in addition to the solo music that also created the also a singer-songwriter, he keeps his legacy alive. Rest in peace.

Finally, and already on track towards the Christmas season, as we also anticipated in previous columns, today is the day on which the Christmas song “Merry Christmas” is released, the same one that brought together two generations of talented British singer-songwriters such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran, although the first one got angry at first because the second one “spilled the beans” about the surprise of the duet earlier than agreed, but that instead of affecting only generated more expectation.

But Elton and Ed are not the only singer-songwriters who “got down to business” producing original music for this season since just this week the American Rob Thomas (former Matchbox 20 and also remembered for the duet “Smooth”, with Carlos Santana for the multiple Grammy winner “Supernatural”) began promoting with the whole theme “Small Town Christmas”, the first single from the album entitled “Something About Christmas Time”.

