STALKER 2 would need almost 200 GB of storage for installation

STALKER 2 is one of the great games that will arrive in the middle of next year on Xbox. The new installment has been in development for a long time and is postulated as one of the great launches for Xbox and PC of the first bars of 2022. The game will offer us the largest world in the STALKER saga, it will also have elements never seen before in previous games and will retain your unique house brand survival system.

All this content seems to have a weight, this time we have learned that to install STALKER 2 (in the absence of extra information) we would need about 200 GB free on our SSDs for its installation, specifically, the weight of the game would be 180 GB. It is evident that this type of beast installation is not to the liking of many players, but for the moment what has been known is like this, we will have to leave a good gap in our storage devices to be able to install the game when it is available.

180 GB of storage to install STALKER 2

STALKER 2 takes us back to the radioactive Chernobyl populated by various communities and infested with mutants and other dangerous creatures, where we must survive in this dangerous territory.