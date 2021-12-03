Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriter admits he was never interested in Uncle Ben and his relationship with Peter

The relationship between Uncle Ben and Peter Parker is one that practically everyone knows about, even if they haven’t read the comics or seen tapes like Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%. The sudden death of his father figure, and the guilt he feels about it, is the key factor that transforms the young man into Spider-Man in a way much more profound than the spider bite that gave him his powers. When the expected arrival of the hero to the MCU was confirmed, there was much talk about seeing this tragic moment on screen again. However, that did not happen and is that Marvel had other plans for their version.

When we met Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War – 90% he has been a Spider-Man for a few months now and although we are not mentioned openly, it can be assumed that his uncle’s death happened according to the classic chronology, we just did not see it. In that sense, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% is a continuation and not an origin story. Instead of rewatching the story we already know, it was decided that priority would be given to another type of origin in which the protagonist, played by Tom Holland, must learn to start from the bottom before being the hero he so desires.

During his first individual film mention is made of the incident that turned him into Spider-Man and it is implied that his aunt has suffered greatly in recent months, but the loss of an uncle is never mentioned. Instead, the father figure the MCU decided to use was Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), whose death in Avengers: Endgame – 95% served to mature the character and take him to a new direction in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. Although many complain about this alliance between superheroes and would have preferred to continue with the tradition, Marvel never had an interest in putting Uncle Ben in this narrative, the only existing mention being made in an episode of What If …? – 84%

Jonathan Goldstein, screenwriter of Spider-Man: Homecoming, responded to a post about a fan who claimed he had no interest in seeing Uncle Ben’s death again.

I wasn’t going to see Homecoming because I was tired of Uncle Ben’s death and the reboots, and I remember leaving the theater so stimulated because this Peter was so pure.

Exactly. We had no interest in rehashing Uncle Ben’s passing.

The mention of the uncle in What If…?Although it was on the part of a Spidey from another universe, and the already well-known theme of the multiverses that will be used in Spider-Man: No Road Home has caused a wave of theories that includes the possible appearance of this character. Of course, this rumor was long ago overshadowed by the possibility of having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie. In addition, although it is not bad at this point to clarify that said Uncle Ben did exist in the UCM, it is not relevant either, since Parker is already going through other things that have more to do with his identity and what he himself hopes to offer the world as a hero. .

In fact, Holland himself does not see the need to mention the character and in several interviews he has already said that Tony Stark filled that gap. Now that Iron Man is gone, the new presence in his life is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but not as the father figure that would be expected. It is clear that in the third installment the young man has great respect for the Supreme Sorcerer, but also that he will defend his position before what they must do with the arrival of various villains from other universes, which shows a maturity in Parker and the beginning of their own way.

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home was considered the last tape with Tom holland as the protagonist, we now know that Sony and Marvel still want to take advantage of it for other things. Sony executives spoke about a new trilogy, but the actor has clarified that nothing has been confirmed. If this happens, it will surely be much more connected to the tapes of that production company, such as Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and Morbius, than with Phase 4 of the UCM. However, watching Spidey grow up and start another stage can definitely be very interesting and Holland believes he still has something to offer the role before retiring completely.

