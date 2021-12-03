Sony has its answer to Game Pass almost ready

One of the first reports of the PS5 It seems that it will finally become a reality. Before the official reveal of this console, reports claimed that PS1, PS2 and PS3 games would be available through backward compatibility. Although this has not been the case so far, sources close to Sony assure that a new project, known as Spartacus would finally be the answer to Xbox Game Pass, and it would give us access to a list of classic titles.

According to Bloomberg, PlayStation is currently working on a new subscription service, which would have all the benefits present in PS Plus, and would give us access to a library of games from all generations of the company. The project, currently known as Spartacus, would be available sometime in the spring of the following year, and would function as a cross between PS + and PS Now.

Although the details are still somewhat scarce at the moment, the medium has indicated that Spartacus would be made up of three different subscription levels. The first of these would give us access to all the functions of PS Plus. The second would offer a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, something similar to the PlayStation Plus Collection. Finally, the third level would give users the opportunity to enjoy PS1, PS2 and PS3 titles.

However, it has been mentioned that this service will not offer day one games, as Xbox Game Pass does. Instead, we would see something like PlayStation Now, but combined with PS Plus. Let’s just hope Spartacus is something that is available worldwide, and not just in certain regions.

At the moment there is no official response from PlayStation on this new report. However, considering information that emerged prior to the launch of the PlayStation 5, as well as the continued success that Xbox Game Pass has had, It does not sound unreasonable to think that a similar service is already in development at Sony. While this would be a perfect announcement for The Game Awards, we will surely see more information about it until next year.

Editor’s Note:

Although the idea of ​​a direct competitor for Xbox Game Pass sounds very interesting, the report seems to indicate that this will not be that big. The focus on classic titles is something that has been asked for years, but not having day one releases can affect this service in the long run.

