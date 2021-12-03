Sofía Vergara is criticized for supporting the US in the Olympics – People – Culture

Sofia Vergara He is one of the best known stars in the entertainment industry. This Colombian actress has achieved her fame in Hollywood after representing ‘Gloria Delgado-Pritchett’ in the iconic American comedy ‘Modern Family’.

At 49 years old, she has become one of the artists who has most moved nationals by representing Colombian talent abroad and by being nominated, on different occasions, for great film awards and television productions such as the Golden Globes. the Emmy Awards, Satellite Awards and the People’s Choice Award, among others.

However, recently the so-called ‘Toti’ has been talked about on social networks after he shared a photograph on his official Instagram account in which he is seen enjoying the competitions of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The image shows the actress and model, born in Barranquilla, dressed in what would apparently be a usa sports uniform, consisting of a white jacket with the logo and the flag of the American country and a blue cap that has the initials USA (United States of America in English).

Accompanying the publication he wrote:

“Let the games begin! Good luck to all the amazing athletes and tune in to the #TokyoOlympics on @nbc! ”

Apparently he tried to invite his followers to appreciate the competitions; However, some of them took it wrong that he was supporting with your clothing to North American athletes and not to nationals who are representing Colombia.

“Aren’t you Colombian?” , “And where is the Colombian flag? are some of the comments that can be read. Others, on the contrary, support Vergara, stating that it is normal for him to consider the United States as his second country, since it has allowed him to project his career.

