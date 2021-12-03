So you can see it with the naked eye

Comet C / 2021 A1 Leonard, baptized by the media and in networks as the “Christmas Comet”, is a celestial body that passes through the orbit of the Earth every 80 thousand years and that, due to its brightness, can be seen at first glance this Sunday, December 12, coinciding with the Third Sunday of Advent.

In an article referring to this comet, National Geographic explained that comets are “distant visitors to the Solar System whose orbit extends beyond Neptune and takes tens, hundreds or even thousands of years to complete a period around the Sun”.

“Observing a comet during its passage through the inner planets of our cosmic neighborhood is a unique event that hardly coincides with a human lifetime,” he added.

Comet LEONARD ☄️ Ja observable amb petits telescopis 🔭 ☄️ C / 2021 A1 📷 SPILIOS ASIMAKOPOULOS pic.twitter.com/wwnang8r6P – Parc Astronòmic Prades (@parcastroprades) November 30, 2021

However, this December, you will have the opportunity to observe the passage of Comet Leonard, sighted for the first time on January 3, 2021 from the Mount Lemmon Observatory of the University of Arizona (United States).

This was discovered by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard in early 2021 when he was reviewing photographs of the night sky. The comet was named C / 2021 A1 Leonard in honor of the scientist.

The celestial body, baptized as “Christmas Comet” by some media and on social networks, travels towards the sun at 70.6 kilometers per second and by November of this year it has already reached the distance from Mars.

National Geographic explained that the astronomical object is made up “of dust, ice and rocks,” and indicated that it is “a long-period comet, that is, it comes from the Oort cloud and its orbital period extends approximately 80 a thousand years”.

The Oort cloud is a grouping of 100 billion celestial bodies made of rocks, ice and dust, located beyond Pluto, almost a light year from the sun. It was discovered in 1950 by the Dutch astronomer Jan Hendrik Oort.

Comet Leonard again via remote telescope New Mexico Skies (one shot color) pic.twitter.com/EfU21XVHLc – Burkhard Leitner (@ burkley65) December 1, 2021

Scientists have reported that the “Christmas Comet” will reach its perigee – the shortest distance from Earth – on December 12 at 7:54 am (Mexico time), at 34.9 million kilometers, about 91 times. further from Earth than the Moon.

After that, the comet will reach perihelion on January 3, 2022, its shortest distance from the sun, and then leave the Solar System.

It is estimated that on December 12 and the days before, weather conditions permitting, the comet can be seen with the naked eye before sunrise.