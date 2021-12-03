Six Movies You Should Watch This Christmas

Although many begin to decorate their homes in November, it is until December that we welcome what many consider the “most wonderful time of the year”: Christmas

And as usual, there are no excesses of moments when one wants to enjoy the classic Christmas movies, together with their friends and families.

However, even though movies like Home Alone, The Polar Express or How The Grinch Stole Christmas They are essential for these dates, here I bring you a list of six Christmas movies that you should add to your list to see this year.

1. Happy Christmas

This independent film is also one of those films that has gone unnoticed due to its “not very magical” theme, but that is precisely what makes it endearing.

It tells the story of Jenny and her arrival at the home of her brother and his wife, thus creating enormous strain on their family’s domestic routine due to their questionable lifestyle.

His photography, his script and a great acting work by Anna Kendrick are reasons enough for you to see this interesting dramatic comedy.

2. Tokyo Godfathers

Satoshi Kon takes the movie 3 Godfathersby John Ford, and transforms it into an animated Christmas story, set in Tokyo, Japan.

The plot is basically the same, only that instead of being outlaws from the Wild West, Kon introduces us to three homeless people who find a baby in the dark streets of Tokyo, and decide to take care of it in the face of countless adversities.

Tokyo Godfathers It is a film very little mentioned in the Christmas movie lists, but watching it will surely touch your heart.

3. Happiest Season

Happiest Season It was one of those nice surprises that I ran into last year. It’s an offbeat Christmas rom-com, but very rewarding.

The plot revolves around Abby, whose patience and love are put to the test when visiting the family of his girlfriend, Harper, who has not mentioned his courtship with Abby.

However, despite the scoop, the film moves further away from drama and delivers comedy moments, with endearing characters and a charismatic cast, which will make you have a good time, without neglecting the importance of support and love. of the family.

4. Un conte de Noël

This 2008 French film tells the story of a peculiar family that gets together for a Christmas dinner, where they discover that their matriarch suffers from Leukemia.

Arnaud Desplechin creates an extensive and fascinating portrait of family dysfunction where different lifestyles and ideologies are enough to create, unite or separate your loved ones.

A count of Christmas It is a film that touches your heart and offers you a different and real perspective about human relationships and Christmas.

5. Klaus

This animated film by Sergio Pablos was nominated for Academy Awards and was unfortunately overlooked by movie and television fans.

His story offers a new version about the origin of the iconic Santa Claus, where a young postman named Jesper meets a carpenter named Klaus, whom he accompanies on the journey to deliver gifts to the children of a town called Smeerensburg, where two clans meet. have been in conflict for years.

With spectacular animation and a moving and compelling story, Klaus It has all the elements to transform it into a new Christmas classic, one that, if you had not seen it at the time, you should see it this season.

6. It’s a Wonderful Life

Considered by many to be the best Christmas movie of all time and the benchmark of many that have been released later, It’s a Wonderful Life It’s the Christmas spirit at its best.

This ’46 classic, directed by the legendary Frank Capra, tells the story of George Bailey, who is about to commit suicide, receives a visit from an angel who shows him the true importance of his life.

Little by little, George begins to value the things that make his life something wonderful in a different way, even if he is going through the worst moment of his life.

If you are looking for a movie that will wonderfully define what many consider to be the true meaning of Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life is the first one that should be on your list.