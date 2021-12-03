Selena Gomez insults one of her haters on social media
-
Influencer Marko begins show tour in Miami and explains why women rule
04:28
-
George Clooney turned down a juicy job out of love for his wife, Amal
01:21
-
Christian Chávez boasts sexy black and white photographs | Hotter than chili
01:03
-
“We are the artists of the family”: Maluma supports his young cousin, the painter Romeo Parras
01:10
-
Fernanda Castillo enjoys the beach with Erik Hayser and Liam
01:34
-
Sherlyn surprised with the adorable mischief that little André committed
01:11
-
Karol G prepares in a sexy way for her concerts in Medellín
01:27
-
Ana Bárbara congratulated her son Chema on his birthday with an emotional video
01:23
-
“They don’t know what really hits.” Julión Álvarez talks about the controversy between drug traffickers and celebrities
01:22
-
Carlos Santana cancels his concerts in Las Vegas and this is the reason
01:28
-
Filo Medina returns to Patrulla 81 after the death of his father and sister
02:16
-
“Today we almost have the life of before,” says Itatí Cantoral after returning to the theater stages
01:13
-
“I felt like I was fainting,” says Lucía Méndez about the time she sang for a capo without knowing it
01:16
-
Montserrat Oliver says that “everyone” knows about the nexus between show business and drug trafficking
02:03
-
Alicia Machado: Its before and after after losing 11 kilos
01:50
-
Famous ARVs: Doña Cuquita visits ‘Chente’ and Debbie Aflalo tells how she met her father
03:16
-
Journalist assures that Joan Sebastian was a drug dealer and sang as a hobby
04:16
-
Joan Sebastian would have given millions to the Peña Nieto campaign, according to the book
02:37
-
Grupo Firme and Guaynaa prepare a collaboration and thus announced it
01:14
-
