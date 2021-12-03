Selena Gomez explodes against a fan who claimed her for drinking too much

Selena Gomez She is in the middle of the controversy after a follower strongly criticized her through social networks for drinking alcohol, mentioning that she should not do so because she has a kidney transplant.

These strong signals began after the 29-year-old singer shared a TikTok with the doctor Dawn Bantel in which they discussed what it means to be a heavy drinker of alcohol.

The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) define binge drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks a week for women

In response, Selena she started biting her nails and said Oh acting like she was in trouble or a little worried. In addition, in the description of the video, the actress also placed the following:

Then one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively. Damn Selena ”. Message that led the interpreter to reply: “It was a joke, imb …

Selena Gomez’s operation

Let’s remember that more than four years ago Selena received a kidney transplant from her best friend France Raisa due to complications from your lupus diagnosis.

Since this news was made public, the actress and singer has had to respond to television series that have made jokes and jokes about her health procedure, and to various fans who point her out for her alleged wrong actions.