Selena Gomez defends herself from criticism for drinking alcohol after her transplant – Cafe Negro Portal

Selena Gomez is in the middle of the controversy after a follower criticized her on social networks for drinking alcohol, stating that she should not do so because she has a kidney transplant.

The allegations began after the 29-year-old singer did a Tik Tok with Dr. Dawn Bantel in which they discussed what it means to be a “heavy” drinker of alcohol.

“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) define binge drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks a week for women,” Dr. Bantel said in the video. In response, Selena started biting her nails and said “Oh” acting like she was in trouble.

In the description of the video, Gomez wrote: “It’s a joke”, but not everyone received it that way, as a fan commented: “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively. Damn Selena ”. Message that led the interpreter to reply: “It was a joke, imb ****.”

More than four years ago Selena received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa due to complications from her lupus diagnosis.

Since this news was made public, the actress and singer has had to respond to television series that have made jokes and jokes about her health procedure, and to various fans who point to her for her alleged actions, as on this occasion.

(With information from Agencia México)