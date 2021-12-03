Sebastian Yatra’s prank on Vin Diesel in the middle of a hailstorm – People – Culture

Sebastian yatra, Colombian singer of pop and urban music, was one of the guests at the parade that carried out Dolce and Gabbana in Venice, Italy. The interpreter shared through his Instagram how the fashion event was in San Marcos Square.

The interpreter of ‘Couple of the Year’ was enjoying the show of the renowned Italian fashion firm, when suddenly a strong hail began to fall. The storm, which surprised all the guests, was documented by Yatra through its social networks.

In the middle of the ‘report’ that the Colombian made on his Instagram, you can see the surprise reaction of those present before the unexpected rain. The professionalism of the brand’s models that they continued the parade despite the difficult atmospheric conditions of the moment.

“These guys are breaking it because they stay thereYatra said, referring to the models who were on the runway at the time the storm started.

(Read more: Lee Scratch Perry, pioneer of ‘reggae’, has died).

While the artist was making the recording, he was even more surprised to find the actor and film director, Vin Diesel, who was also enjoying the parade under the heavy hailstorm.

Yatra took advantage of the moment, greeted the interpreter of ‘Toretto’ in ‘Fast and Furious’ and made a joke. Vin Diesel came to save us”, He mentioned. The actor laughed at the singer’s words and raised his arms as a sign of strength.

(You may also be interested: The tenth movie of ‘Fast and Furious’ will be released in April 2023).

Moments later, in the recording it is observed how Vin stands in front of the catwalk and gives him a strong applause to the models and even yells “Bravo”A couple of times, putting aside the worry about the rain and giving great importance to the parade that followed despite the hail.

Yatra’s followers were quick to comment on his post with words about the American. “Congratulations to Vin and the models”, “Vin Diesel is ready to be a ‘Marvel’ superhero”, “Vin’s simplicity of saying hello and clapping while the others running for cover, an artist” were some of the posts.

More news:

The inhuman routines of La Roca, CR7 and other stars to stay in shape

Artists who passed away in the prime of their careers

How many millions did they spend on the ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars?

Trends THE WEATHER