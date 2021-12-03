Seasonal affective disorder affects winter; so you can identify it

The arrival of winter will be next December 21, and with the time change in Mexico, it gets dark earlier, leaving few hours for the sun’s rays and causing some people to feel sad or down, this is known as seasonal affective disorder.

People who get to experience changes in their mood during the winter months, begin to improve when spring is about to arrive and when the sun is more present.

What are the symptoms and signs of seasonal affective disorder?

The seasonal affective disorder It is not considered as a separate disorder, but is a type of depression characterized by its recurring seasonal pattern, with symptoms that last between four and five months a year, and according to the National Institute of Mental Health people who suffer from this condition come to present the following symptoms and signs:

Sleeping too much (hypersomnia)

Overeating, especially craving carbohydrates

Weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like they want to “hibernate”)

In addition to those already known of a depression, such as:

Feeling depressed much of the day, almost every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Experiencing changes in appetite or weight

Having trouble sleeping

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Have little energy

Feeling hopeless or worthless

Have trouble concentrating

Having frequent thoughts about death or suicide

Photo: Pixabay

The seasonal affective disorder occurs more often in people with major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as winter depression, affects between 4 and 8% of the general population, in a ratio of four women to one man, according to the IMSS.

What Causes Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Scientists do not fully understand what causes seasonal affective disorder. Research indicates that people with this disorder may have reduced activity of serotonin, a chemical (neurotransmitter) in the brain that helps regulate mood. National Institute of Mental Health.

Research also suggests that sunlight controls the levels of molecules that help maintain normal serotonin levels, but in people with seasonal affective disorder, this regulation does not work properly, which causes a decrease in serotonin levels in the winter.

Other findings suggest that people with seasonal affective disorder produce too much melatonin, a fundamental hormone to maintain the normal cycle of sleep and wakefulness. Overproduction of melatonin can increase drowsiness.

The American institute points out that both serotonin and melatonin help maintain the body’s daily rhythm that is related to the seasonal night / day cycle.

In people with seasonal affective disorder, changes in serotonin and melatonin levels disrupt normal daily rhythms. Consequently, they can no longer adapt to seasonal changes related to the length of the day, leading to changes in sleep, mood, and behavior.

Photo: Pixabay

Vitamin D deficiencies can exacerbate these problems because it is believed to promote serotonin activity. In addition to the vitamin D consumed through the diet, the body also produces vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

With the fewest daytime hours of sunlight, people with seasonal affective disorder they may have lower levels of vitamin D, which can make serotonin activity even more difficult.

How is the disorder treated?

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) suggest, among other things, take sun baths for periods of 20 to 45 minutes daily when possible, or in the light of lamps that simulate natural lighting.

To reduce the risk, in addition to exposure to sunlight, you should increase the physical activity with short walks outside the house and, if you are in the habit of sleeping during the day, naps of less than 20 minutes, as well as eating properly and avoiding alcohol intake.