Salma Hayek reveals her exercise routine to lift buttocks and have a flat abdomen

Salma Hayek is one of our fashion gurus, as well as our favorite style and is that the Mexican actress has shown us that over time it looks better and better, because although he has confessed on several occasions that she is not the sports lover, Recently revealed his sports routine.

If, like the Latin businesswoman, you are not a lover of moving your body either, this brief proposal will enchant you, because you can perform it at home and with instruments that you surely already have.

What exercise routine does Salma Hayek do?

According to People, Hayek bets on a Hatha yoga sports routine, a restorative current that concentrates work on breathing and relaxation of the body. This discipline originally from India is perfect for connect physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

3 Hatha yoga exercises you should do daily

Vrkasana

Straighten your posture and raise one leg to knee height, also raise your arms while bringing your palms together, holding for 30 seconds and repeat with the other foot.

Halasana

Lie on your back, raise your legs and brought towards the direction of your head, hold for a minute and relax a bit.

Savasana

At the end of your yoga routine lie on your back and relax your mind, this is the most important exercise.