Russia modifies the orbit of the ISS in an unscheduled maneuver to dodge space debris from a US rocket

The maneuver was carried out with the help of the Russian space freighter Progress MS-18.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has communicated that this Friday the specialists of the Flight Control Center of the Central Institute for Scientific Research of Mechanical Engineering (TsNIIMash, for its acronym in Russian), located in the province of Moscow, carried out a maneuver not programmed to adjust the altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) orbit in order to avoid space debris.

“All the operations were carried out on a routine basis according to the calculations of the Russian ballistic service specialists“says the statement. For this evasion maneuver, the Russian space freighter Progress MS-18, which docked with the ISS at the end of last October, fired its thrusters for approximately two and a half minutes, thereby it was reduced by 310 meters the altitude of the space lab’s orbit.

Roscosmos points out that these space debris correspond to a American Pegasus rocket, launched from the North American country in 1994.

What would have happened without the modification of the orbit?

“At present, the specialists of the ballistic navigation support service of the TsNIIMash Flight Control Center are analyzing the respective telemetric information. Based on their results, the updated ISS orbit parameters will be reported after the evasion maneuver, “he adds.

Without the maneuver, the International Space Station would have approached the fragments at a minimum distance of 3 kilometers. The space agency emphasizes that the orbit correction has not affected the plans for the launch and docking with the ISS of the Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft, scheduled for December 8 from the Baikonur cosmodrome (Kazakhstan).

If you liked it, share it with your friends!