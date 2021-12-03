‘RubiusX’, the documentary that reviews the 10 years of ElRubius will premiere on Amazon

LIt has been a decade between us, on YouTube, Twitch, on social networks or in the advertising of the medium that hundreds of thousands of young people deny, television.

Rubon Doblas, better known as Rubius, It is 10 years old since you uploaded your first video to Youtube and the rest of the lives of millions of boys and girls who were looking for something new, will change forever. A monster would have been created, come from the north and a fan of fat cats and anime.

Hundreds of thousands of kids they felt identified at the time with that boy who shares his concerns, his gameplays his passion for what was “frowned upon” at school recess. Now being a geek was cooler than ever.

For all this, Rubius is one of the most important Spanish-speaking content creators and has crossed all borders and from the agency that represents him, Vizz and the digital production company, Noob Studios, they have launched a documentary where these 10 years of career are collected, “Rubius X“, which will be released at the beginning of next year on Amazon Prime.

The creation of a new industry

The documentary tells the story of how some young men, with no other pretense than having a good time, They built a new industry without realizing it, and how it has evolved over the last 10 years. Production visit with him some of the places that have defined his life as a content creator, reliving great moments and recounting the less known part of Rubius that has led him to be the symbol of a generation.

Rubius X It is the first production of VIZZ and NOOB Studios for a VOD platform, one more step in the line of developing premium productions started by the company with projects like ‘Unlimited Access’ or the documentaries of ‘Domino’s Originals’.

The documentary produced by Vizz, has the participation of numerous content creators that have been part of Rubius’ life, as his inseparable Mangel, Alexby or Cheeto, who will give their vision of the streamer’s career.

rubius alexby cheeto mangel

Also, Rubius react to your most famous videos and take stock of a career that has catapulted him to be one of the best known faces in our country, was named the leader of his generation by TIME magazine, He has his own anime series, his online store where he sells his own clothing brand. In addition, he has recently collaborated and appeared in cameos with Hollywood actors such as Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Holland, and even has its own playable character Watch Dogs: Legion

Stratospheric numbers

40 million followers and 7,000 million views on YouTube, more than 15 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, to which we add his latest milestone: coinciding with his 10 years as a content creator, he has reached 10 million followers on Twitch. ORa unique connection with audiences supported by his charisma and authenticity, as confirms Xavi Robles, CEO and founder of VIZZ: “Since we started working with Rubius early in his career, he has shown that his main value is always being authentic, staying true to himself. Being able to show it in this documentary is the best possible way to sum up these ten years as a content creator. “

“Soy Minero”, the success of Rubius interpreted by an orchestra

The announcement of Rubius X, a documentary about the person who has revolutionized the creation of content on the internet, had to be accompanied by content to match. In addition to the video teaser, which has generated 1.7 million views in less than 24 hours, Rubius has revisited the most watched video in the history of his channel, his particular version of a well-known pop song, which accumulates almost 100 million views, to make an orchestrated version, shot at the Palau de la Msica, and performed by 70 musicians from the Jove Orquestra Simfnica de Barcelona.