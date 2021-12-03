Rosamund Pike, from Bond girl to fantastic muse with ‘The Wheel of Time’

Rosamund Pike’s career is a rarity. His name appeared for the first time in the credit titles of a film to the sound of Madonna’s music. It was in Die another day, the James Bond movie with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry and Judi Dench. She was only 23 years old when the label of Bond girl was placed with the character of Miranda Frost, angelic in appearance but who betrayed agent 007. From there she did not go directly to stardom but to a career marked by perseverance, the applause of the critics and little interest in the commercial success, at least so far, that tops the series The wheel of time for Amazon Prime Video.

His face at the helm of the production is an incentive for moviegoers to give this adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels a chance. With two decades behind him in the world of acting, Pike is the guarantee of a solid interpretation that has earned him an Oscar nomination for Lost by David Fincher and an Emmy for Best Actress in a Short Form for State of the Union. Her character also has the potential to make her a muse of fantasy.

Film debut

In The Wheel of Time, which premieres a new episode every Friday on Amazon Prime Video, she is Moiraine Damodred of the Aes Sedai, a community of women who can channel the One Power. Wow, he has powers. He also has a mission: to find the Dragon Reborn, the person capable of defeating the Dark One and preventing the planet from falling into the hands of the Trollocs (beings that are like orcs). This is how he embarks on an adventure with the four young men who could be this messianic figure in a world where there are magic, prophecies and destinies that are worth challenging.

The English actress said she was not looking to enter the lucrative world of television where her biggest commitment had been State of the Union with 10-minute episodes and focused on bar conversations between a marriage in crisis. But he was struck by entering the world of Robert Jordan because, as he said in the Entertainment Weekly, the writer “created this world where power had been shared by men and women alike, but had been abused and corrupted by men.” This explains why they still have power and they don’t. He found it stimulating and allegorical.

The role of Moiraine has placed Rosamund Pike at the center of the conversation precisely when her career had been based on a kind of popular anonymity: she was recognized enough to attract the eyes of critics and moviegoers but anonymous enough to surprise. the viewer with the characters and fight against the expectations they may have. This conception of Pike could be seen in his choice by Lost: David Fincher wanted her precisely because she was not mainstream.

She had been Keira Knightley’s sister in Pride and Prejudice (2005), where he began a romantic relationship behind the cameras with director Joe Wright. He proposed to her on Lake Como (Italy) in 2007 but broke up with her shortly before the wedding in 2008. He was in Perfect Crime (2007) alongside Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins. It had also been secondary in An Education (2009) with Carey Mulligan, a work that would be nominated for an Oscar for best picture. At that time she was already dating businessman Robie Uniacke, 18 years her senior, and with whom she has had two children (Solo and Atom).

He had shared scenes with Rowan Atkinson in the sequel to Johnny english (2011) and with Tom Cruise in Jack reacher (2012). He had also confirmed his gift for comedy in The wold’s end (2013) by the renowned Edgar Wright and in Our last summer in Scotland (2014) with David Tennant. But, even after all this work, the industry saw her as a little-known face, without an imaginary built around her. Perhaps it prevented him from being a star but it allowed him to be an acting chameleon, as happened with Lost, where she had one of the best performances of this century as Amy Dunne, a missing woman.

The role in theory had to go to Reese Witherspoon. At the time, the actress was not yet the big-name producer she has become but it was in the works. He had acquired the rights through his Pacific Standard production company to two novels that he had devoured, Wild soul by Cheryl Strayed and Lost by Gillian Flynn. If Hollywood did not offer her female characters with substance and conflicts that went beyond the pizpireta girl or “woman of”, she was going to produce the projects that stimulated her.

His Oscar nomination

But, after hiring Gillian Flynn herself and convincing David Fincher, the director gave her bad news: he did not see her in the main role. She herself recognized it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As long as she did not say the reasons, it is not difficult to understand them: she was too famous and that fame could predispose the public to intuit the plot of a film that based part of its appeal on the surprise factor. Thus ended the role in the hands of Pike, who was nominated for an Oscar although she lost to Julianne Moore for Still alice (Witherspoon, curiously, was also nominated for Wild soul).

And, after a prestigious 2018 with Beirut, Entebbe and A private war, which earned her her second Golden Globe nomination for portraying journalist Marie Colvin, in 2020 she returned to the awards circuit with I care a lot, where her relentless character (a woman who preys on the elderly) earned her the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy. In other words, your arrival at The wheel of time coincides with a very good professional moment.

At the moment, the audience seems to be on the side of the project. According to Amazon Prime Video, which allocated $ 80 million to the production of the eight episodes of the first season, the fantastic series is one of the five most successful series that have been launched in the history of the service (exact figures are never offered) and it has been especially seen in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada, France or Germany. The second season, moreover, has already been confirmed.

For Rosamund Pike, it is over with being an open secret, an actress with a good reputation and projects applauded by the media. Now is your time to go mainstream. What he didn’t get with James Bond or Jack Reacher, he does by riding through the fantastic Western Lands created by Robert Jordan.