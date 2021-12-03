Rihanna would have denied pregnancy rumors through a fan

Rihanna has denied recent speculation about her pregnancy.

When she recently accepted an award to be named the National Hero of Barbados, speculation grew that Rhianna was expecting a child with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky due to a baggy dress she wore to the event.

Now, Rihanna appears to have directly denied the pregnancy rumors in a direct message to a fan on Instagram.

In a message to a fan named Jen, Rihanna denied the rumors and noted that there is constant speculation in the media about whether or not she is pregnant.

The follower later shared the message directly on her social media account.

Jen wrote to Rihanna: “Can I go to the baby shower, sister? True or not, your babies are going to be precious. I feel like they are all in your womb right now. “

Apparently Rihanna replied, “Jaaaaa! Baaastaa! You didn’t come to the top 10 baby showers! They call me pregnant every year, damn it ”.

Sharing her post, Jen wrote: “Her uterus said ‘Stay out of my fucking business.’ I almost choked when he said ‘the first 10 baby showers‘. In any case, I’m happy for her, she’s living life to the fullest! “

You can see the post here:

Last week, Rihanna fans were partying after her native Barbados declared the singer a national hero as the Caribbean country became a republic.

Barbados officially removed the Queen as head of state and became a republic, 396 years after becoming part of the British Empire and 55 years after gaining independence from Great Britain.

Rihanna, born in Bridgetown (Barbados), received the tribute in the presence of Prince Charles, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley, and the new president, Sandra Mason, who represented the Queen as Governor General of the island country.

The singer of “Diamonds”Is the eleventh national heroine of the country, but only the second woman to receive the title, becoming The Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty during a ceremony last night.

Addressing those in attendance, Motley stated: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designated National Hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, may she continue to shine as a Diamond”.