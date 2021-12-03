Rihanna answers a fan who mentions her possible pregnancy

For days it has been widely commented on the internet that Rihanna could be pregnant with her boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky —Which would delay even more, the release of his long-awaited new album. A rumor that, from being repeated so much, has almost acquired news status, without her having spoken about it. Something that he has done now, but not through an interview or a statement on social networks, but through a private conversation with a fan who has freaked out when he saw how his idol rsponsor a daring DM. Come on, a fantasy that anyone would frame in a painting. This was the text that the fan sent him:

“Can I go to your ‘baby shower’, sister? Whether it’s true or not, your babies will be beautiful. I’m sorry that everyone is talking about your uterus right now. “

In a turn of events, the interpreter and businesswoman opened her chat with the follower – something that I hope Harry Styles never does with me if he doesn’t want to be scared – and did not hesitate to respond with some phrases that are already viral:

“Jaaaaaa, stop! You haven’t come to my first ten baby showers, you all get me pregnant every year, damn it. “

And already, denied this information, for now.

A private but stable relationship

And it is that the one from Barbados is unlikely to express herself about her private life, a part of which as little is known as she wishes. This year the tandem discreetly confirmed their love affair after months and months of gossip, and since then the times we have seen them have been counted – one of them at the last Met gala. In fact, they have not yet published any image together on social networks, where both bring together a whopping 125 million followers, only on Instagram.

And the truth is that, according to how she is doing both personally and at work, she does not need it either, given that the internet already adores her per se. A couple of days ago he was in the news again after publishing an image of his latest pajamas whose design leaves the butt in the air. Anyway, who wants photos of a couple with such excellent material?

