Rihanna and the looks with which she shone in Barbados

“In the name of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, Meet the designated national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. That you follow shining like a diamond and that you bring honor to your nation with your works, with your actions and that you make merits wherever you go“said the Prime Minister in a speech taken up by CNN.

For her part, Rihanna showed her happiness, thanking the words and the recognition she received, while she looked at her medal with surprise and happiness.

“This is a day that I will never, never forget. It is also a day that I never thought would come. I have traveled the world and received many awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the land where you grew up.” , expressed the family in a message taken up by USA Today.