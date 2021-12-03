REPORT: PlayStation Prepares Its Response to Xbox Game Pass; would offer modern and classic games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass is such a success that it has helped fix the course that Xbox was taking. This is something that your competition has been looking into very carefully over the past few months. So it is not surprising that, according to a report from a reliable source, PlayStation is preparing a response to Xbox Game Pass.

According to an article by Bloomberg signed by Jason Schreier, Sony is preparing a new subscription service to compete directly with Xbox Game Pass. The source received this information from people who are familiar with Sony’s plans, as well as from documents it was able to review.

In case you missed it: PlayStation boss is open to giving away more games to PS5 and PS4 users

SCOOP: Sony is planning a new subscription service, code-named Spartacus, to take on Xbox Game Pass. It’s being pitched as a three-tier service that will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus. Highest tier could include PS1 / PS2 / PSP games https://t.co/rz5tC3ExcR – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 3, 2021

The service is codenamed Spartacus and, like Game Pass, will allow PlayStation users access to a huge catalog of classic and modern games in exchange for a monthly fee. The service is expected to be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

According to the source, Spartacus will be available sometime in the spring of 2022. With its arrival, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, the 2 subscription services currently offered by Sony, will merge.

Related Video: Microsoft’s Best Exclusive Is Xbox Game Pass

An important point of the latter is that Spartacus will offer different subscription levels and that Sony wants to keep the name of PlayStation Plus. Thus, Plus will remain the most basic level of the service (offering only online) and that higher levels will grant access to the games. What will disappear is PlayStation Now.

In addition to the entry-level Spartacus, Sony plans to offer 2 more options. The second level will be one that will offer a wide catalog of games for PlayStation 4 and later titles for PlayStation 5. The third level will present extended demos, video game streaming and a library of classic games for PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PSP.

Something that is striking is that the report does not specify if Spartacus will have a global launch. Remember that one of the main problems with PlayStation Now is that it is only available in select territories. Without a doubt, it will be important for Sony to bet on having the same range as Game Pass.

At the moment, Sony has not issued any official statement about Spartacus. So while this information comes from one of the best sources in the industry, we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

Don’t expect Day 1 exclusives at Spartacus

Another important point is that it is not mentioned that Spartacus will have the premieres of Sony Interactive Entertainment on its opening day. Although it is one of the most attractive points of Game Pass, it seems difficult that Sony is going to offer something similar. In September 2020, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, assured that a model like Game Pass is not sustainable for Sony because of the millions of dollars it costs to develop their games.

In other news: Jim Ryan: PlayStation will have a unique cloud gaming experience

“We want to make the games bigger and better, and hopefully at some point they will be more persistent. So putting them on a subscription model on day one, for us, doesn’t make any sense,” Ryan said.

What do you think about this new? Do you think a model like Xbox Game Pass will be a hit on Sony consoles? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more PlayStation related news.