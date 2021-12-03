Receipt printers of “dozens of companies” hacked to ask for pay raises

Screenshot : Lucas Ropek / Reddit

Some hacker is taking all this very seriously matter of the “great resignation“ . According to a report from Motherboard, “Dozens” of receipt printers have been hacked to print manifestos “Anti-work” Like the that encourage employees to tell them to their bosses to get out .

In the past few days, a large number of images have been posted on Reddit that seem to show extensive receipts full from the same pro-labor and anti-capitalist rhetoric. Many of them refer to r / antiwork, a increasingly popular “anti-work” subreddit, which They encourage workers to stand up to their employers for wages and benefits.

“THE TIME IS YOUR MOST VALUABLE ASSET ”, says a receipt, before encouraging employees to force their bosses to fire them, ostensibly so they can keep working and enjoy time with friends and family. “ARE YOU UNDERPAYING? Asks another. “ ORGANIZE A LABOR UNION ”, seems to exhort another.

Some receipts refer to “25 or go”, an activist movement focused on raising the minimum wage of fast food workers. Various publications of r / antiwork make reference to the movement and its objective of raising the standard of living of the workers.

While this certainly sounds like a social media joke, Motherboard’s Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai spoke with a cybersecurity expert who said they had seen pretty solid evidence. that the receipts are real.

“Someone is using a ‘bulk scan’ technique to send raw TCP data directly to print services over the Internet,” said Andrew Morris, founder of the cybersecurity firm. GreyNoise. Morris clarified that someone was “broadcasting print requests for a document containing workers’ rights messages to all the misconfigured printers and is it so exposed to the Internet, and we have confirmed that they are printing successfully in various places ”.

In simple terms, printers exposed s in the web is being attacked s by someone with these print requests .

Morris to gregó that “the exact number [de recibos impresos] will be difficult to confirm ”, although it has seen evidence that “thousands of printers are exposed” in a way that would make them vulnerable to requests.

Surreal . Either work of a hacktivist in favor of the workers or actually an intelligence agency that is fucking fast food chains around the world, is at least a thought-provoking exercise. Long live the revolution.