Qualcomm is serious about video games

In recent years, Qualcomm has expanded its chip development to cover laptops and PCs. But yesterday, at its annual Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm announced another startup, this time focused on games: the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform.

By combining technology and features of your chips to phones and laptops, Qualcomm is trying to create a chip specially designed to power portable gaming devices similar to Nintendo switch or Valve Steam Deck. With a focus on creating a chip designed for use in Android devices, Qualcomm’s G3x appears to be more focused on the mobile market by supporting existing Android games and game streaming services such as Stadia, GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Cloud. instead of trying to compete directly against traditional portable consoles like the Switch.

Qualcomm hasn’t provided detailed specifications for the G3x, but the company says its gaming chip will include support for upgradeable GPU drivers, 10-bit HDR color, and refresh rates up to 144Hz with 4K resolutions. The G3x appears to be very similar to Qualcomm’s new flagship mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1But Qualcomm says the G3x has been tuned to better take advantage of larger portable console designs that have higher thermal limits and often come with some form of active cooling (as opposed to being completely fanless like a phone). , while offering better performance than you can get from a phone.

The G3x is designed to support additional features not normally found on phones, including stereo haptics and the ability to send content to a nearby television or even a mixed reality headset of some sort.

But Qualcomm didn’t stop at making the chip. The company also partnered with Razer to create the first Snapdragon G3x handheld game developer kit.

It is important to mention that this development kit is strictly intended to help developers build applications that can better utilize the advanced capabilities of the chip, and as such Qualcomm has no plans to release the development kit. But for folks who have wanted an Android-based alternative to the Switch, the Snapdragon G3x dev kit offers an interesting look at the kinds of devices we might buy sometime next year.

The G3x development kit has a 6.65-inch OLED HDR screen with Full HD + resolution, a built-in 5 MP webcam so you can stream live games directly from the development kit, support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. , four built-in speakers and buttons that can be mapped to the default on-screen controls of an Android game.

It remains to be seen how Android game developers will react to the availability of more powerful hardware, but the G3x platform could help pave the way for more ambitious titles that drive the kind of graphics we generally expect from traditional mobile games.

Qualcomm’s gaming chip lacks some of the more advanced features that we see in gaming PCs, such as supersampling technology (i.e. Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution) or ray tracing, so there will still be a significant gap between the G3x and systems with discrete PC GPU systems.

Although there are no specific plans to sell the G3x development kit to the public, I would not be surprised to see Razer launch a consumer device with a very similar design and features in the not too distant future. Now that this chip is available, it will be very interesting to see what other OEMs could do with it.