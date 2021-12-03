Provide dental care to residents of zip code 79905

Residents of the 79905 zip code — in Central El Paso — received important oral health services during the inaugural Hunt School of Dentistry Week of Community Clinics. Held at the school’s Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, the event provided preventive and diagnostic dental services, including dental exams, X-rays and sealants, at no cost, thanks to a grant from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation.

Residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the El Paso campus of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center attended the clinic to receive dental care from students and faculty, and to learn more about the importance of oral health.

Public health initiatives like the week-long clinic are part of the Hunt School’s mission to combat disparities in the region while engaging students with the community. The school’s unique curriculum includes first-year clinical experience and required Spanish courses that help overcome communication barriers.

“Public health and community involvement are central to our school’s mission of preparing students to practice in underserved Texas communities,” said Dr. Ana Karina Mascarenhas, associate dean for research at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine. . “Community clinics like this week’s are essential in preparing our students for careers in treatment and educating patients on lifelong healthy habits. At the same time, they are learning more about residents who live in nearby neighborhoods and their oral health care needs. ”

Historically, residents throughout West Texas have had little or no access to affordable healthcare, leading to poor dental health and conditions that can quickly become serious. In El Paso privately, only 50 percent of residents visited a dentist in 2017.

Community clinic residents in the 79905 neighborhoods were able to take charge of their oral health, plan for future treatment, and establish a dental home. They were also able to meet future dentists in the region, the Class of 2025 from the Hunt Dental School of Dentistry.

Maria Rede, a 28-year-old resident of ZIP code 79905, described the checkup as “excellent.” He plans to return as a regular patient and recommends the same to his neighbors.

“I am relieved and excited that I had the opportunity to come here because I went so many years without going to the dentist and putting off my oral health care,” she said. “I was very satisfied with the way they treated me. This is exactly what this community needs ”.

After hours of practicing in the simulation lab, student Hayden Harrison said that he felt prepared to work with real patients and could feel his confidence increasing with each visit.

“We have been able to pay back about a month treating patients. Some of them come in pain and make us feel good and that also makes us feel good, ”said Harrison.

“This is a very unique school; we arrived at the clinic much earlier than other schools and applied some of what we have learned this semester. The first patient is always a bit stressful, but you keep doing it and refining your manual skills as well as your interpersonal skills. ”

Dental services were provided with the support of the Marathon Petroleum Foundation. The fund assists uninsured patients with dental care services, enabling them to address oral health early and receive appropriate treatment before conditions worsen and lead to other health complications.

“Marathon Petroleum and TTUHSC El Paso are neighbors and together we share common values. We have built a tradition of partnership and are excited about this opportunity to collaborate in the El Paso community, ”said Luis Martínez, Health, Safety and Environmental Health Manager for Marathon Petroleum. “This week’s clinic is another example of our great partnership and we are honored to endorse this program. It brings many smiles to the faces of the community ”.