Primitive: check the result | Draw numbers for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Primitive Result

The winning combination of the Primitive Lottery from today, Thursday, December 2, 2021, has been the following: 01 – 05 – 10 – 18 – 28 – 30 . For its part, the complementary number has been 48 and the refund on 2.

On the other hand, the winning number of the draw of The joker has been the 5 553 455.

What is the Primitiva draw?

The draw for La Primitiva was born in 1763, during the government of Carlos III. The draw was held until 1862, at which time it was abolished by the Government. After more than a century without being celebrated, the Primitiva was recovered in 1985 after the approval of royal decree 1360/1985, it has been held constantly week after week ever since.

Awards and collection

The price of the ticket the Primitive Lottery of a Simple and minimum bet is € 1. The collection of the prizes of the Primitive It is done in two different ways, always depending on the amount obtained in the prize.

Prizes below € 2,500 can be paid at any establishment of State Lotteries and Gambling. However, those prizes that exceed € 2,500 can only be made effective in Banking Entities, as long as they are collaborators of State Lotteries and Gambling.

Sports world is not responsible for errors or omissions in the article. The only valid official list of the Primitiva draw is the one published by Apuestas del Estado (LAE).