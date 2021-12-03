Prime Video Presents Reacher Series Trailer … Without Tom Cruise

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for the Amazon Original series Reacher. The series, based on the novels of Lee Child and starring Alan Ritchson, will premiere exclusively in Prime Video on February 4, 2022.

As you may have guessed from the title, the series focuses on Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life, a nomad without a phone who travels with the most essentials around the country to explore the nation at the same time. that once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community dealing with its first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately detain him and eyewitnesses locate Reacher at the crime scene. As he tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge that will require his intelligence and strength, but one thing is for sure: They have chosen the wrong man to bear the blame.

Having seen Reacher’s adventures in theaters with Tom cruise Leading the cast, this series does not feature the actor and its first season is based on the first novel by Lee Child on Jack Reacher: “Killing Floor.” The series has been adapted for television by the Emmy-nominated screenwriter Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison break), which he also signs as executive producer and showrunner as part of his deal with Skydance Television.

The cast of Reacher also includes Malcolm Goodwin like Oscar Finlay, Willa fitzgerald like Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster like KJ, Hugh thompson like Baker, Maria sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillen like jasper, Kristin kreuk like charlie Currie graham as Kliner Sr., Marc bendavid like Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter like Mosley, Maxwell jenkins like young Reacher and Bruce mcgill like Mayor Teale.