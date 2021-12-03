Price of the dollar today, December 3, peso starts on the rise

Today Friday, December 3, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21,2069 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday at 21.3443 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the last session of the week begins with gains for the Mexican peso, which occurs just after the US labor market data was released.

In the neighboring country, 210 thousand jobs were created during November when the forecasts were around 550 thousand jobs in the month that closed.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.3443- Sale: $ 21.3443

: Buy $ 21.3443- Sale: $ 21.3443 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.85 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.85

: Buy: $ 20.64 – Sale: $ 21.85 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58

Buy: $ 20.68 – Sale: $ 21.58 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.60 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.60 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.81

Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.81 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.28

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.28 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90

Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90 Santander: Buy: $ 20.69 – Sale: $ 22.26

Buy: $ 20.69 – Sale: $ 22.26 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.71 – Sale: $ 21.72

Buy: $ 20.71 – Sale: $ 21.72 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.00

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 56,713.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.94 pesos, for $ 28.14 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

