Premieres: Criticism of “Love without Barriers”, by Steven Spielberg

It is curious – and it is not, at the same time – that in the course of more than 50 years of film career a connoisseur of the history and genres of classic cinema such as Steven Spielberg has never tried to make a musical. Funny because he has tried everything: dramas, suspense films, period films, science fiction, comedies, thrillers, adventures, animation and several etceteras. And he has done everything well, with “knowledge of the facts.” And at the same time it is not curious, I think, for two reasons. One, because after a series of resounding commercial failures in the late ’60s that practically brought down old Hollywood, the musical itself was a genre that was left for dead just before the filmmaker’s appearance. ET in the universe of cinema. Spielberg’s generation – the New Hollywood to which he belonged in a somewhat lateral way – was rather dedicated to demolishing the logic of the musical, betting on a street realism light years away from, say, HELLO, DOLLY!, commercial failure that was released, perhaps not coincidentally, the same day that EASY RIDER, leaving in evidence that generational change.

The other reason is that, in their own way, all of Spielberg’s films are musical. You don’t need to make one specifically. In the way in which he organizes the elements in space and time, in how he moves the camera, in the fluidity with which his stories live and vibrate, and in the agile, restless, moving but not rushed or frantic way in The one that his films unfold, Spielberg has always done musicals. Or movies that move with the grace and lightness that musical cinema should have. There are scenes from the saga INDIANA JONES that could almost be sung and danced. ET, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN or JURASSIC PARK They might as well include dance pieces and would not look out of place. His is a cinema armed with melodies and choreography, even when nobody sings and nobody dances.

That is why the fluidity, elegance, dexterity and power of his remake of LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS. After five minutes into the film, the first thing one thinks is what I have just analyzed: «Why didn’t he do this sooner if there is no one more gifted to do it than him?«. The camera and the protagonists move with an overflowing, contagious energy that envelops the viewer at the entrance. Just take the trouble to see the beginning of the original 1961 film to understand the difference. It is not only a matter of tempo and style, it is one of knowledge and ease with the cinematographic language. If there is a reason for this remake to exist, it is that, beyond the fame of the original musical (more that of Broadway than its film adaptation), Robert Wise’s film owed too much to the stage, to its techniques, to its spaces, to their modes of organization of scenes and acts. It was, literally, a setting on the “street” (terraces, balconies, gyms and lounges, mainly) of what was seen in the theater. Here is something quite different, without for that reason ruining the original.

Spielberg’s gambit complex passes through where it is located on the cinematic map. He was never a disruptive or revolutionary filmmaker but his career is based on the idea, formally at least, of a renewal of classicism. It does not oppose or try to demolish its myths or tropes (there is no postmodern revisionism here or anything like that), but rather update them on film and, in recent times, also politically. That is why your WEST SIDE STORY It is faithful to the original from the basics and core – the story is almost identical, the songs are the same, the era has not been updated or any major tweaks have been made to anything – but at the same time it renews it in a lot of things that are perhaps not so noticeable at first glance. The first thing, we have already said, her mastery of cinematographic language places her on another level. And then other tweaks appear: choreographies, musical arrangements, alteration of scenes and their order, less “theatrical” performances and, fundamentally, casting Latinos for Latino characters and making them speak a lot in Spanish, something that did not happen in the film of 1961.

It is not simply a matter of political correctness. It is a plot that talks about the integration problems of Latinos (Puerto Ricans, specifically) in the lower neighborhoods of Manhattan in the 1960s, their fights with whites (children of European immigrants, specifically) and the marginalization of both groups of lower class of what then began to be the gentrification of the city: in the neighborhood where the film takes place today is the Lincoln Center, which was beginning to be built at that time. And it no longer has anything to do with the neighborhood of violent gangs of the time. Except for Rita Moreno and a few exceptions, there were no Latinos in the original film, which made the accents horrendous (they seem to be descended from Italians and not even that) and was full of clichés that were already out of fashion then. To that we must add that many of the actors did not sing (like the protagonist, Natalie Wood, whose voice in the songs is that of another woman) nor were they great performers in the cinematographic sense of the word.

On LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS 2021 all or almost all of that was remedied. The film moves to the rhythm of an action film –in some sense it is, choreography and action go hand in hand–, all the actors are experts in acting, singing and dancing as if it were something very easy to do, the Plot has been freed from some of the problems that made it somewhat crude and, more than anything, Spielberg has created a cinematic experience that has more real “street” than the original without neglecting certain games with the scenic. The film seems to incorporate colors and forms typical of musical theater and add them to the somewhat more realistic world in which the plot exists, making it clear that Spielberg (and his great DF Janusz Kaminski) concedes that this musical / choreographic space needs a formal stylization. to be credible in these times.

The film is still an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet to the New York of the late ’50s, with the same songs (many of them classics) whose music was composed by Leonard Bernstein and with lyrics by the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim, only with different and renewed arrangements (Gustavo Dudamel conducted the orchestra of the new version). Jerome Robbins’ choreographies – the soul of the original project in more ways than one – have been altered and modified, but without completely distancing themselves from the originals, respecting something essential in his style. And something similar happens with the script by Tony Kushner that replaces that of the legendary Ernest Lehman: there are changes in the order of the songs, in the places where they happen, in how they are integrated into the story and even greater alterations in the dialogues. But, in essence, the story is very similar.

The Jets are a white gang from New York’s “West Side” that targets immigrants from Puerto Rico, who were arriving in large numbers in New York at the time. Their leader is a certain Riff (Mike Faist, excellent), the most aggressive and virulent of them all. The Sharks are the Puerto Rican gang, led by Bernardo (an intense David Alvarez), who in this version is also a boxer. In the course of just 48 hours, everyone’s world will change. The same night in which both gangs threaten and challenge each other in the street there will be a dance in which everyone will cross paths. And there will appear the friends María (Rachel Zegler) and Anita (Ariana DeBose), Bernardo’s younger sister and girlfriend, who are the real heart of the story in this version, the relationship that gives it its emotional vibration beyond the love plot that will unleash the tragic events.

That night María meets Tony (Ansel Elgort), a white boy who used to be a member of the Jets but today is away from all that after spending – another novelty of the new version – a time in jail. In fact, today he works for Valentina (Rita Moreno), the owner of a warehouse and the role most changed compared to the original, since there the character was a friendly Jewish man who tried to calm the spirits of “the boys.” There is instant love between Tony and Maria and escape plans together that will get complicated when the gangs find out about this “illegal” crossover. And a series of entanglements – avoidable in the age of mobile phones, let’s say – will lead to another, more violent confrontation between the gangs in question, one that will involve the protagonists of this forbidden romance.

What is central, both before and now, does not necessarily go through the development of the canonical plot but through the musical spices that give it life and, in a secondary way, through the socioeconomic and racial subtext in which the story takes place. It is a film with more than a dozen musical numbers ranging from the most energetic and choreographic (“Jet Song”, “America”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Cool”) to the most romantic and personal, such as the unforgettable «Tonight“Or”Somewhere«, Another song that here appears in a different way –and on the lips of another character– in relation to the original film. And in those apparently modest but intelligent changes, the lyrics of several songs are re-signified, inserting themselves even more clearly in the conflicts of the time.

It is a film that grows, too, based on the talent of its cast. And there they shine Zegler and DeBose, two unknown actresses in cinema who will surely have Oscar nominations and a great future. The best known Elgort, for his part, is a couple of steps behind the other protagonists – I also include Faist and Alvarez here -, which damages the power of the love story a bit. The actor of BABY DRIVER He’s not bad – in fact he sings very well – but you can tell that the film goes through the other characters more than his own. Which, in short, is not bad either. What is lost when it comes to romantic drama is gained based on the choral portrait and the universe in which they move. Let’s also agree that the love story was always the most tenuous thread of the story (I will not spoil, but you will realize with the development of events that it is somewhat oversized) and that it is more a literal trigger of the conflict than a credible romance in itself.

Spielberg’s idea of ​​not updating WEST SIDE STORY to this day she is finally quite sensible. While one may think while watching the movie that perhaps a move to the present day might be a good idea, as the minutes go by it becomes clear that the choice to keep it in the ’50s is the correct one. On the one hand, because IN THE HEIGHTS, the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has already played these same themes in a version closer to the Latin pop of the XXI century. And, secondly, because a “modernization” of the film would only highlight in an obvious way the differences that are already visible in the original musical and Spielberg understands that that is unnecessary, that it is not necessary. Anyone reading his version since 2021 will understand the connections to today’s racial, social and immigration issues, which have persisted and, in certain cases, worsened.

But beyond all possible readings and analyzes, the LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS of Spielberg is enjoyed as a fascinating audiovisual show, proof that the director of WAR OF THE WORLDS He can direct any genre, film whatever he sets his mind to, and always do it with the talent and visual creativity that characterize him and that have made him the most “natural” filmmaker in history, a gifted one for this. As I said before, all of Spielberg’s films are, at heart, musicals, they just don’t have songs or choreography like this excellent remake has. The musicality is in the melodic of its movements and the poetic of its forms. His is cinema as total art.



