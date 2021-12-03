Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl players ask that the friendship level in combat be optional – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting message shared recently that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

The last titles of the franchise have had a new mechanic focused on friendship level with the Pokémon on our team, and, unsurprisingly, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have not been far behind.

This consists in that, depending on the level of friendship we have with a Pokémon, it can perform different actions such as dodge attacks of the rival or even stay with a point of health when it should have been weakened.

For this reason, some of the players in the franchise have complained that this function greatly reduces the difficulty of games, so they raise the possibility that the level of friendship and its effects in combat may be optional.

Below you can see a Reddit post in which a large number of players show their disagreement:

Affection rate in BDSP is broken and should be a toggleable. from pokemon

What do you think? What do you think about the effects of friendship level in combat?

