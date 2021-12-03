“Playful Medicine 2021” arrives, organizes EMUN

BLACK STONES, COAH. – For the first time, students from the Unidad Norte de Piedras Negras School of Medicine will be collecting toys with the aim of giving them to low-income children.

Through boxes located in different parts of the city, as well as in the administrative offices of the campus, people can leave their donation, it can be a new or used toy, but in good condition.

Rebeca Vázquez, a second semester medicine student, mentioned that the idea of ​​holding this event is to bring joy to minors on these dates, since there are families who do not have the possibility to buy gifts.

“The event is organized by the school, colleagues, teachers, doctors and it is basically about leaving the donations that they have brought us through our boxes that are in different locations in the city and here in the offices,” he said.

The toys will be distributed in ejidos and orphanages in the town, which are already previously located, once the collection is complete, they will be distributed by age so that no child is left without a gift.

From November 8 to December 6, donations will be received, to later deliver them.