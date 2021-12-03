Players without a team at the moment

A few years ago, their names appeared in the newspapers, today they are without a team and their future looks uncertain

Although the Clausura 2022 has not yet started, some clubs, especially those that ended their participation, began to look for the best available elements, but there are some renowned players who, so far, do not have a team and their future is one. unknown.

Then in ESPN Digital We present to you those players with an interesting past who are on the tightrope to find a good project that sees them as a vital part of the new campaign.

Giovani dos santos

The oldest of the Dos Santos brothers is still without a team after his tie with América ended before Apretura 2021. The Mexican attacker was released and has not known anything about his football life for half a year.

So far, the former national team has not had anything serious from a team in Mexico or abroad and his future is unknown.

Jonathan Dos Santos

On the other hand, his brother ended his working relationship with the LA Galaxy of MLS a few days ago. After four years in the United States, the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers will move his pieces and listen to offers to find out if someone is interested in his services.

At the age of 31, the midfielder with a past at Barcelona and Villarreal was released after the Galaxy decided not to renew his contract, which ended this season, making him one of the strongest cards in the transfer market.

Marco Fabian

The former World Cup player continues his sporting path in the shadows, since since he was left out of the Bravos de Juárez he has not found a team that seeks his services. With experience in Europe and a title from the Pokal in Germany, Fabián does not find an accommodation and it seems that at 32 years old he does not find a way to return to activity.

Oribe Peralta

The ‘Cepillo’ was released after his contract with Chivas ended. Historic of Santos and América, Peralta spent the night with the rojiblanco team and did not reach a new agreement now that his contract ended.

Peralta, 37, did not make his future plans clear and has not discussed retirement, so he left the door open to negotiate with a club and get free.

Jair Pereira

The ‘Comandante’ is still without a club after he ended his contract with Necaxa in July of this year. The 35-year-old central defender has bragged about his training sessions through social media, but, so far, it seems that no club has made him an offer to return to the pitch. After a semester of inactivity, it seems difficult that he can find an accommodation.

Israel Jimenez

The ‘Piloto’ was the undisputed starter on the right back of tIgres for many years, but was released in July of this year after not finding an agreement with Mazatlán, his last club in the MX League.

At 32 years old, he is not of retirement age, but no Mexican or foreign team has shown interest in his services.

Jerome Amione

With 31 years and spent in clubs like Lobos BUAP, Puebla, Cruz Azul and Toluca, the midfielder has been out of court for more than a year and has only presumed to play in amateur matches. So far, Amione is still free and it seems that her time in soccer is over, despite the fact that she has not officially announced her retirement.