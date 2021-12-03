Outlook – Wind produced more electricity in November than gas

Red Eléctrica de España, which is the operator of the national electricity system, today presented its Balance November 2021. According to the data included in it, renewable energies have been the main source of electricity in Spain in the month of November, a month in which by the way the average price of a megawatt hour in the wholesale market has been the second highest of all Times: November has closed with an average of more than 193.4 euros per megawatt hour, only behind October, when 200 euros were reached. Back to generation, after renewables and fossil fuels, the third source of electricity in Spain has been nuclear. The seven reactors operating today in the Iberian Peninsula have produced 15.5% of the kilowatt hours that the Spanish economy has demanded. Thus, the three major sources of electricity in the country are in this order: up to 41.7% of kilowatt hours have come from wind and photovoltaic parks and from thermosolar, hydroelectric and biomass plants (renewable production has grown by almost 20 points from last year). In the second drawer of the podium have been fossil fuels, with 41.2%, which would include the generation of combined cycle plants that burn natural gas, that produced in cogeneration plants (most also burn gas to generate electricity ) and facilities that use coal, fuel and gas. And in the third, as mentioned, nuclear, with 15.5% (2,184 gigawatt hours, GWh).

Demand

The peninsular demand for electricity (21,517 gigawatt hours) has grown in November of the current four points with respect to that registered in the same month of last year (November 2020). In any case, growth has been much higher in the two archipelagos: the Canary Islands (+ 9.1%) and the Balearic Islands (+ 12% compared to November last year). Of course, compared to a period prior to the pandemic (November 2019) and after correcting the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for national electricity fell 2.3% in November from 21.

In the first eleven months of 2021, Red Eléctrica de España (REE) estimates a demand of 234,413 gigawatt hours (GWh). “Once the influence of the calendar and the temperatures has been corrected – they clarify from REE -, the demand is 2.9% higher” (than that of the same period – January / November – last year).

In November, and according to data estimated today -the operator continues-, renewable generation amounted to 9,636 GWh, 19.4% more than in the same period of 2020.

With the information available today, wind power has grown by 52.6% compared to November 2020, and it is the technology that has contributed the most gigawatt hours to the national mix this month, specifically, 27.8% (6,426 GWh). The combined cycle is the second source of generation for November, with 6,415 GWh.

Cogeneration plants (which burn almost all gas) produced 2,184 GWh in November; photovoltaic parks, 1,334 GWh, which is 63.9% more than in November 2020.

Demand in the peninsula falls more than two points (compared to 2019, the last comparable year)

In the peninsular electricity system, the demand for this month is estimated at 20,364 GWh, 3.6% higher than that registered in November 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the demand is 1% higher than the same month of the previous year.

Compared with a period prior to the pandemic (November 2019) and corrected for the effects of labor and temperatures, the demand for electricity on the peninsula decreased by 2.3%.

Eleven months ahead

From January to November 2021, the demand for electricity in the Peninsula is estimated at 221,609 GWh, 2.9% more than in the same period in 2020. In this case, once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, demand is 2.8% higher.

The demand for electricity increased by 12% in the Balearic Islands and 9.1% in the Canary Islands in November

In the Balearic Islands, the demand for electricity this month is estimated at 408,099 MWh, 12% higher than that registered in November 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the demand increases by 7, 3%.

Compared with a period prior to the pandemic (November 2019) and corrected for the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for Balearic electricity decreased by 0.8%. In the first eleven months of 2021, Balearic demand is estimated at 5,090,600 MWh, 13% more than in the same period in 2020.

The combined cycle, with 81.6% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the archipelago’s main source of electricity generation in November, followed by diesel engines (4.8%). This month, the renewable energy that does not emit CO2 equivalent (greenhouse effect gases) generated in the Balearic community represents 6.1% of the total.

In addition, during this month, the electrical energy from the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca covered 6.9% of the Balearic electricity demand.

On the other hand, in the Canary archipelago the demand for electricity is estimated at 711,730 MWh, 9.1% higher than that registered in November 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure increases by 9.4%.

Comparing it with a period prior to the pandemic, the month of November 2019, and after correcting the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for Canarian electricity decreased by 3.1%.

In the first eleven months of 2021, Canarian demand is estimated at 7,343,646 MWh, 0.9% more than in the same period of 2020.

The combined cycle, with 46.1% of the total, was the first source of electricity generation in November, while renewables and emission-free technologies reached 15.4% of production.

All the data referred to here are from Red Eléctrica de España, the operator of the national electricity system.