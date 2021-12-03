Oscars 2021: Frances McDormand actress win bests Meryl Streep

In what was considered the closest race in the acting categories this year, Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Leading Actress for her role in “Nomadland.” The victory, McDormand’s third as a lead actress, places her in the second-most victorious spot in the category, behind only four-time winner Katharine Hepburn.

In the image of the fluke, McDormand walked up to the stage at Union Station and said, referencing some of the vocal talents in the room (including Leslie Odom Jr.): “Look, they didn’t ask me, because if they had, I said … we should have had a karaoke bar. “

She paused and recited a bit of “Macbeth,” of which her husband, Joel Coen, is directing an adaptation starring her and Denzel Washington: “I have no words. My voice is in my sword. “To that, he made his own amendment:” We know that the sword is our work. And I like work. ” She chuckled and ended what had to be the shortest speech of the night with, “Thank you for knowing that. And thank you for this. “

McDormand, who won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” plays Fern in “Nomadland,” a woman who has taken a risk after the Great Recession and has chosen an uprooted existence. The film was adapted by producer, writer, director, and editor Chloé Zhao from Jessica Bruder’s deeply researched nonfiction book about Americans making similar choices (McDormand chose the book and produced the film).

Zhao cast several of the “nomads” from Bruder’s book into the film. It’s a tribute to the sheer naturalness McDormand achieves in her portrayal that many of these non-actors apparently had no idea that she was a professional actress.

“Linda May, Swankie and Bob were already iconic figures in my mind before I met them,” McDormand told Josh Rottenberg of The Times. “I think what most intimidated and impressed me was the commitment that people like them made to the life they live, and the joy they find in getting together and sharing their experiences and how much they enjoy being alone. … I think Swankie had the impression that I was another woman on the road. She was really leading me in a certain way. “

McDormand has never needed help getting rid of herself for performances, but she did get some help in this case anyway, as Zhao urged her to put as much of herself as she could into the role. “Fran plays Fern, but even the name ‘Fern’ comes from herself and who she thinks she could be if she hit the road,” Zhao told the New York Times.

In his Los Angeles Times review, Justin Chang saw the connection between the actress and the role: “McDormand doesn’t disappear in Fern; she is revealed by Fern and Fern is revealed by her. The innate kinship between the character and the actor is as obvious as his first initial shared. (We never learn Fern’s last name, except that it starts with ‘McD’). And though the qualities we often associate with a McDormand performance can be squashed here: the salty comedic aggression, the ironclad refusal to back down. They persist, however, in Fern’s ever-vigilant gaze and her faint, wary smile. “

McDormand’s win places her behind Hepburn’s top four wins and ties her with Meryl Streep’s three overall (Streep has two for the lead roles and one for her supporting role in “Kramer vs. Kramer”).

With “Nomadland” also winning best picture, that earns producer McDormand four Oscars, but he is still far behind the all-time leader: Legendary costume designer Edith Head won eight.

While the other three acting careers had big favorites based on trends set during awards season, the leading actress category did not. BAFTA winner McDormand and fellow nominees Viola Davis (SAG of the year winner), Andra Day (Golden Globe winner) and Carey Mulligan (Critics Choice and Spirit winner) had garnered significant awards and accolades. generalized.

Bettors weren’t sure either and didn’t include anyone in the “less money” category, meaning they didn’t see any clear favorites. Mulligan led many of those betting tables, but not by much; Sports betting Dime’s lines were typical, with Mulligan at +125 and Davis very close at +200. McDormand had been an early favorite for much of the awards season, but had slipped to third place in the eyes of bettors (+400).

