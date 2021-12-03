Opinion | Britney Spears is no longer the girl in the striped pajamas. By Rosana Corral-Márquez # OpinionVP

A judge once told me that civil incapacitation should be done like a tailored suit. Like a complete wardrobe, I thought, because the phases that a disabled person goes through are many, diverse, like those of people who are not. Unfortunately, I never saw that costume come true. The clothing was not even designed by a judicial tailor because there is no such thing, few courts take their measurements from the client. Over the course of two decades I have written reports, many, and I wrote them with zeal to lift a person from helplessness, financial abuse, greed or the risk of abandoning their treatment. Longer at first, shorter after verifying that no one seemed to read them, my reports mutated into the micro-story, but they were of little use. They were concise, committed. Do not take away the right to vote or drive, he pointed out, just appoint a guardian for this or that economic management. Likewise, they passed the roller and all that person got was the official uniform: striped pajamas.

In 2006, Spain ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the first known treaty of this nature. Sooner or later we had to come across a legal reform in our civil code and that moment has already arrived: since September 3, the guardians have finished.

Britney Spears He has also finally escaped from his tutor and his fans celebrate it with great merriment. Some go through the headline quickly because they believe that it does not affect them but, regardless of the musical tastes of each one, the news should be read carefully because it concerns more than one of us. To toilets and users: one in four people has suffered or will suffer a mental illness throughout their lives and the new law puts our battered sanity in a new paradigm. What does our updated code say? That if the disabled person has ideas, wishes and will, a notary will take note of it and will not be able to contravene them despite the fact that the technicians insist on something else. It seems a law made behind the reality of the seriously mentally ill person, one whose idea may be not to undergo treatment because they do not believe they are ill. Or whoever has the desire to contact the G7 because they believe they are an important actor in the world order. Or the will to set up a millionaire company with resources naives and make your psychiatrist smile in the office.

The hospital Stop Jofré organizes a discussion table on the subject and they invite me as a trench clinician. I warn you that I am going to express these fears. “It doesn’t matter ─ the reply Dr. Frades, who organizes it─, it’s about that, to open a debate ”. And the law is good news, do not deny it, the guardianships were being used in a perverse way so as not to leave anyone lying on the street. For a long time our centers for the mentally ill have collapsed and a place is obtained for them sooner if they are supervised by the Social Welfare. The result: a legion of sick in civilian death but well groomed and perfumed. Many of them in geriatric centers, where they languish with mummies of ninety while they are not even fifty.

The law is good news, but many of us would have liked the support resources to come first and then the rules. I dare to say on the table that it looks like a law of rich countries applied to a poor country. I ironize. Shooting. I am talking about a couple of notaries in Manhattan designing the document with their mind set on a mildly intellectually disabled person and not on a schizophrenic with no awareness of illness. The companions at the table are inflamed when they see me summon fear, but many family members and health workers give me their warmth in the applause. Civil death hurts me, but physical death hurts more, and my paws will sweat when I am in front of a suicide bomber in the office and I cannot impose a protection that he does not want. We are running into a very old debate between the custody and the freedom of the madman, his zoos or physical life and its bios or life with meaning. A schizophrenic may have chosen to consume himself on a park bench under a pile of cardboard and warm himself with Don Simón’s brics. Who are we to impose on him an army of assistants who shave him every morning but admonish him for not going to the craft workshop? The point is that we must aspire to everything: to see him clean but free and capable, and so far we have only used shortcuts and various abuses.

“It is not proven that incapacitating anyone has prevented any suicide,” argues one of the speakers. And I wonder if there is scientific evidence for such an argument. I argue, however, that the humanization of medicine involves giving those of us support more time rather than touching the laws. And more time means more people on the job. I knew it the first time I distinguished between four hours of interviewing a psychotic and the twenty minutes it takes to order him to be held. The new law speaks a lot about support, who is not seduced by that word? But my mind brings me my schedule of fifteen minutes every four months or the octogenarian mothers who live with their sick child and the house full of doors with latches. Like the pandemic, which has made visible how bad we are, this law has to serve to wake up the creation of resources. “This has been unbearable but very well endured for thirty years,” he denounces Gonzalo López-Ebri at the discussion table. He is a Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Valencian Community and mental health is known because he was already in the front line when Bétera was closed. Thirty years waiting for this law is many, who doubts it, and it was not known how many tutors there were, nor did the tutors have much idea of ​​the lives of their ward (nor did they call us often to obtain data). There should have been time to prepare the ground.

“If someone says they know about this law,” adds the Lieutenant Prosecutor, “he is reckless.” And his words ease me because I don’t understand a damn thing either when I read the civil code. He rolls up, fills his mouth with words like dignity, preferences, wills. He talks about the great conquest and immediately seduces the audience, so much so that it makes me want to become a lawyer. “This law is not revolutionary,” he insists, “it says the obvious.” And it helps me understand the essence of the reform. I listen, I learn, I argue, and I even feel included, although later she messes with me for having mentioned the Manhattan notaries.

I like changes, I like risk. I guess that’s why I chose to work in mental health and didn’t take refuge in a nondescript profession for a long time. But I am aware of the damage that a sharp turn can do in the lives of the people I treat. The recovery of people has to do with self-direction, but in a society as polarized as ours, I fear that these changes will not happen with calm and common sense.

I do not know the extent of the psychosis that he could have Britney Spears or if he did. I will never know the real motives of her family when he decided to guard her. Who knows if he just went through a period of fleeting alienation strewn with fame, drugs and alcohol. I’m happy for her, since she seems serene and renewed, but I wouldn’t want a move Free Britney in this country to overlook the real complexity of the seriously ill.

Today, December 3, is the World Day of Persons with Disabilities and this year we say goodbye to the courts. Hopefully soon we will say hello to the support resources. May the entire country free itself forever from striped pajamas but also from the sick sleeping in the parks.