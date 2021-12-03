[Opinión] – Beatriz Painepán – Self-care as a tool before an important test

Latest published:

Next Monday the university selection process will begin with the Transition Test for University Admission (PDT), a moment that requires not only academic preparation, but also a more psychological one, of disposition and attitude.

For it, It is important to emphasize certain key edges when giving this test: in the first place, focused on those people who, when faced with a very relevant situation, deny it, where they prefer not to think until they face the situation imminently. Here the idea is to find and suggest that people think about it beforehand and prepare personally, that they anticipate. Before the pandemic, it was common to go to see the physical place to feel it closer and more natural.

On the other hand, we have calmer people and those by nature anxious. The latter require practicing relaxation exercises days before and even at the same time if they feel disturbed or blocked. Taking a few minutes to do breathing exercises is helpful, which can even be practiced days before.

This is where self-care becomes important. Physical comfort, from thinking about what I am going to wear, that it is comfortable, loose, cool if it is hot or with the possibility of wrapping up if it is cold. In terms of food, eat breakfast, not in excess, but without skipping it. Any concerns or concerns that are upsetting or keeping them concerned, fix sooner or drop (to address, deal with, and fix later). The last days before giving it you have to lower the revolutions and be more calm. That influences to live that day of the test as a more routine one.

In that sense, it is recommended not to study before, it bears more fruit what is already established in knowledge and skills. Walking, doing a little sport (not a day before or very intense, we take it to practice 3 or 2 days before), bathtubs, playing with pets, everything that means self-care and putting it into practice two days is very good .

Perhaps one of the lessons that the pandemic is bringing us is the importance of including personal self-care as a pending subject, and understood as physical, emotional, social and spiritual well-being. Learn to care and take care of yourself as a daily practice and personal responsibility. In this sense, the test is an important experience, but it is not exempt from including these new learnings about personal care.

At the time of giving the test

In very practical terms, when the tests are given, the suggestion is always to address what one handles easiest first, one can respond spontaneously with greater confidence and what looks more complex, instead of being stamped on this, you have to skip it and leave it marked, and come back after that, but do not stay in what generates difficulty since it increases the feeling of mistrust, insecurity and emotional blockage. The key is to simplify your life.

It is also relevant to consider that this is an important process but not the most important thing in life.Since everything can be fixed, you have to think of it that way rather than a definitive situation for the rest of your life. Giving the important thing as the most fundamental thing in the world, knowing that it can be given again and that they are on the path of seeking the vocation, is not ideal.

It’s like the case of actress Meryl Streep, who fell asleep on the day she was supposed to take her law exam. He already showed acting virtues, but he wanted to study law. A test of destiny, because the vocation has circumstances to mark situations that are evident, that perhaps due to inexperience and youth cannot be seen. The abilities that one has are going to be developed or exploited in various ways.

In short, it can be promoted as an important and special situation, but it will not be the definition of the whole life. The best of the cases is the preparation to give the best of oneself under the conditions that one is having at that moment. An important experience, but not the only and last one, and since it is important, you have to give it time, academic, physical, emotional and even biological preparation. You can give your best and then, if you wish, get advice on vocational issues or those related to the definition of your path.