One day I will arrive … La Usurpadora will arrive as a musical to the cinema

In 1998 “La usurpadora” became a television phenomenon thanks to its protagonist Gabriela Spanic, surpassing 35 general rating points and giving rise to a special that exceeded 36 points, that is, close to seven million viewers.

Twenty-one years later, in 2019 and seeking to gain an audience, Televisa made a remake with Sandra Echeverría, whose premiere episode almost reached 4 million viewers, being the most watched of the season.

Now it will be the turn of the cinema to take the story of two twins separated at birth, each growing up in opposite economic conditions and characters, who one day meet fortuitously, changing the lives of both.

Isabella Castillo (The Lord of the Skies) will be responsible for both roles, while Alan Estrada (Today I can not get up) the romantic interest of the girls.

It is a musical version directed by Santiago Limón (Mirreyes vd Godínez), co-author of the script with María Hinojos (Cindy la regia), in locations in Mexico City, Hidalgo, Jalisco and Nayarit.

Among the songs to be performed are “Life is a Carnival”, “My Land” and “Livin ‘La Vida Loca”.

“Taking advantage of the current nostalgia for everything related to the 90s, the soundtrack will include the cast performing 15 of the greatest hits in Latin music of that time,” it was reported in a bulletin issued by Pantelion Films and The Lift Entertainment, producer of the project.

The original usurper was broadcast in over 100 countries and translated into 24 languages.

The American Shane West (Gotham and The Extraordinary League), as well as Cecilia Toussaint, Susana Zabaleta, Alejandra Ley and Jesús Ochoa, along with a special appearance by rocker Alejandra Guzmán, make up the cast.

In the creative musical and choreography part are Sebastian Krys, winner of the Grammy; Priscila Hernández and Matt Walden, music supervisor at Romeo + Julieta.