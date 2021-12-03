Ómicron in Mexico: first case detected, confirms Ministry of Health

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in Mexico. This occurs eight days after the new strain of SARS-Cov2 was released in South Africa.

Through his Twitter account, he said that it is about a 51 year old person from the African country.

“He has a mild illness and voluntarily entered a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

It indicated that the prognosis for the recovery of Omicron positive patient is favorable.

Later, at a press conference, he confirmed that the man is a citizen of South Africa.

“He has an economic affluence, he engages in business activities that is hospitalized in a private hospital in Mexico City or in the limits of the CDMX with the State of Mexico in the western area and that arrived in the country on November 21. A few days after arriving, he presented symptoms compatible with mild COVID, I want to highlight this, cough, general malaise, low-grade fever, and he consulted his private doctor “.

In addition, López-Gatell mentioned that the person has vaccination history.

“(He has) the Pfizer vaccine; I insist: his clinical picture is mild and he does not need to be hospitalized from a medical point of view, but the person himself decided to stay in preventive isolation ”.

Patient detected with Omicron variant arrived on November 21

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Health, it was reported that he arrived in our country on November 21 and, six days later, He presented symptoms characteristic of mild COVID-19.

Subsequently, received medical care in a private hospital in Mexico City on November 29.

“The antigen test and RT-PCR were positive; During his evaluation in the emergency room, he was stable with saturation of 95%. He is in voluntary preventive isolation ”. Health Secretary.

On November 30, the sample was received at the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), where began its analysis with the new protocol established on November 26, said the Ministry of Health.

The federal agency said that the preliminary results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is observed that the sample shows failure in the target of the S Gene: negative for the S gene, positive for the ORFab gene and positive for the N gene), Omicron variant features.

“How it happened with other mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19, thanks to the collaboration of the National Network of Public Health Laboratories of Mexico (RNLSP), access to samples for genomic surveillance throughout the country was obtained, which resulted in the discovery of Ómicron ”. Indicates the statement from the Ministry of Health.

To date, in our country The circulation of the variants of concern, termed Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron, has been identified.

He indicated that measures such as border closures, blocking people or goods, are not useful and they are more harmful than beneficial.

He added to identify the omicron features, such as transmission patterns, severity, clinical characteristics and risk factors, among others, the WHO states that vaccination against COVID-19 continues to be essential to reduce the frequency of serious illness and risk of death.

Health measures to prevent Covid infections

Likewise, the Ministry of Health invites the entire population to continue applying the sanitary measures to avoid contagion of COVID-19: