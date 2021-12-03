Officially Hawkeye is Marvel Studios’ first Avenger

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series has revealed some interesting information about how long Clint Barton has been linked to Nick Fury and SHIELD

The Serie Hawk Eye has revealed details of Clint Barton’s past, and it is confirmed when he joined Nick Fury and SHIELD.

After Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) wore the Ronin costume fighting criminals at a black market auction, Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) past returns to remind him of his dark days after the blip events, when he became a a murderer of mafia groups. Now Hawkeye has to team up with Bishop to take down petty villains, and confront his haunting past as Ronin, as well as face an imminent threat at the Avengers level. If Barton can do all of that, he might be home for the Christmas holidays.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) first conceived his Avengers Initiative in 1995. Due to the events of Captain MarvelWhere Fury teamed up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to save the Skrulls from the Kree, the future Director of SHIELD saw firsthand that Earth cannot handle the universe’s impending threats alone. To match the game, Fury planned to unite super-powered individuals to protect Earth from “Imminent global threats”. The project was originally called «The Protector Initiative» . However, Fury changed the title to “The Avengers Initiative” after seeing the old Danvers call sign from when he was in the United States Air Force.

Episode 3 of Hawk Eye Now available on Disney + he finally revealed details about how long he had been working for Fury. During the episode, Bishop and Barton stop for a bite to eat and discuss the sacrifices it takes to be a hero. However, Bishop also explains that things can be gained. “Like trick arrows and a cool disguise”he says before presenting Clint with his ideas for his new outfit (a nod to the classic costume from the comics). In response, Clint tells him: “Uh, you do realize that my job for the last twenty years was not to be recognizable, right?” revealing when Hawkeye joined Fury and SHIELD, and discovering that he was probably the first Avenger.

The episode confirms that Hawkeye was part of Fury’s plans before any other Avenger. Hawkeye’s statement that he has been doing his job for twenty years means that he joined SHIELD around 2004. Fury invented the Avengers Initiative in 1995, and Hawkeye’s addition came nine years after the initial plan of the Avengers of Fury. Fury didn’t recruit Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) until Hombre de Hierro 2008, and Clint was the person who helped bring Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to SHIELD. So Clint, despite not technically having superhuman abilities, was part of the Fury team long before the other Avengers.

Clint Barton’s story in SHIELD also raises some questions that Marvel should explain. For example, Nick Fury came up with the Avengers initiative in the 1990s. Still, for whatever reason, he didn’t have an Avengers recruit in SHIELD for nearly a decade, according to the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. by Clint Barton. Also, Clint is an individual with great abilities, but he is not upgraded like many other heroes. The timeline suggests that Clint was perhaps a test of the plan before Fury brought his super powerful humans. But of course Marvel is often planting seeds of their stories to delve into later. And since Hawkeye is about Barton confronting his past, his story with SHIELD will always be a running thread.