NWSL 2021: Julie Ertz reinforce Angel City of the NWSL

ANDl NWSL Angel City He continues to shape his team heading into his league debut. After confirming to Christen Press, now they are reinforced with the multi-world champion Julie Ertz and Sarah Gorden.

The announcement came before the exchange deadline, where the Angel City to receive an international space from Chicago in 2022 and 2023, while the Red Stars will have full roster protection in the 2022 Expansion Draft.

Ertz’s departure spells the end of a unity between the midfielder and the Red Stars that he started in 2014, with which he had six goals and eight assists in 95 appearances. While Gorden, who won the Defender of the Year, has been since 2016 having all the titles in 2021.

“Julie Ertz and Sarah Gorden are two players who are very important for the defensive base that we’re building on the Angel City roster. We know that successful soccer teams must have competitive defenses and we are delighted with the addition of two competitive defenders with many years of NWSL experience, “said ACFC Athletic Director Eni Aluko.

The 2022 season is expected to be the debut of Angel City that arrives with a great investment backing, as the actress Natalie Portman and tennis player Serena Williams.