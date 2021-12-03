No Way Home ”and fueled the rumors of the spider verse

On December 16, Marvel will premiere, together with Sony Pictures, the new film by Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit all theaters after months of waiting and speculation. For many weeks this film generated many rumors around it and one of them is about the possibility of a spider being seen. That is to say, to give oneself, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could return to the MCU to work alongside the current wall-crawler.

However, about this there is still nothing confirmed and the reality is that all theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home they were nothing more than fan wishes. At the moment, neither Marvel nor Sony have spoken about a return of Garfield and Maguire, but the protagonists have. The first Peter Parker has not yet confirmed or denied the information, but Andrew and Tom have declared, more than once, that they did not work together.

But, the illusion of the fans is much stronger than any word that those involved in the rumors can say. Of course, it should be noted that the Spider-Man were not the only ones who became the target of speculation, but the first interpreters of Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy were also forced to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Emma Stone, for her part, has denied everything while Kirsten Dunst left the doors open for a possible comeback.

“I wish they put me in another. Like an older Mary Jane, why not? Yes I would and I would never say no to something like that”He said before Entertainment Weekly while he was in full presentation of his new movie, The power of the dog. And, the truth is that it has been said, more than once, that with the opening of the multiverse, Holland’s predecessors will return and they will not do it alone.

However, it should be remembered that Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so it would only remain that Kirsten dunst I went back to Tobey Maguire to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although, the reality is that, due to the secrecy of Marvel and Sony, the truth about the plot will not be known until next December 16.

