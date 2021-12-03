Nicole Kidman tried to quit the role of Lucille Ball after criticism of the biopic

Nicole Kidman has said she tried to ditch the role of Lucille Ball in an upcoming movie after her choice caused controversy with fans.

The actor plays the legendary Hollywood comedian in Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos, opposite Javier Bardem, who plays husband Desi Arnaz.

However, Kidman’s new casting was met with negative reactions from Ball fans, who took to social media to express their frustration that the actor’s appearance did not fit the role.

Sorkin supported Kidman. “The fact is, when Nicole, as Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does an amazing job imitating Lucy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lucille and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has also praised Kidman’s performance, and has even recorded a special message on Instagram after watching the full movie.

“It’s fucking amazing,” Lucie said. “That kind [Sorkin] he made a great movie. “

However, Kidman has said the media reaction made her nervous.

“When the reality of playing her hit me, I said, ‘What did I say yes to?'” She said during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan. “To which I then said, ‘Oh no, I’m not okay. Everybody thinks I’m not okay, so I’m going to try to dodge this.’

He then said that the support of the film’s creative team helped him change his mind.

“Producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin said, ‘Absolutely not,'” he said. “I was in Australia and they said: ‘No.’ And thank God, because then I was very grateful because I was able to fall in love with her.”