Nicole Kidman has the dress to sweep this Christmas (and that you can copy right now)

Few people have such flawless style as Nicole Kidman, and much less can lecture as she does with her red carpet looks. And as expected, his look for the premiere of his new film Being the Ricardos gives us the keys to a cool party look and that we can replicate right now to succeed as the best dressed people of the night.

And it is that this dress is one of the trend garments we have seen success on occasion after occasion from the hand of many other actresses this season: the slip dress or from satan.

Nicole Kidman’s slip dressGtres

Although we are used to seeing the slip dress in tube format and without sleeves, the Nicole Kidman’s version is a fairly cool alternative to the garment that we are already so used to seeing: With long sleeves and a gathered hem that give it a drape and a very interesting silhouette. Also the black bows on the sides complement very well and break with the monochrome look and the silhouette to perfection.

Nicole Kidman’s slip dressGtres

Nicole Kidman’s slip dress look is one of the safest bets to wear at night and that we can replicate right now: there is no store that does not already offer a version of the classic white slip dress, which is a garment that can not be missing in nobody’s closet to be in trend.

A slip dress like Nicole Kidman’s

Satin slip midi dressBershka

Although this dress does not have sleeves or the detail of the gathered hem, it is the classic format of the satin slip dress that will make us succeed this season. And when experimenting with a new garment, it is always a good idea to start with the classic version, which is why this dress is ideal for it. It bears the signature of Bershka (22.99 euros).

It may interest you