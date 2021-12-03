Nicolas Cage is a vampire? The most outlandish myths beyond Halloween

Ghosts, werewolf and even the belief that actor Nicolas Cage is a vampire. Social networks harbor theories about paranormal phenomena and Halloween myths that, despite how crazy they may seem, have become one of the most entrenched forms of disinformation.

Fantastic explanations of everyday events or historical events are published on the internet every day, narratives that come to life strongly on All Saints’ Eve in Spain, on Halloween night that is celebrated in the Anglo-Saxon world or on Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

Despite their grotesque nature, some of these theories have a significant influence, according to what various sociological studies reveal.

WOLF MEN, HAUNTED HOUSES AND ZOMBIES

In the context of the misinformation generated by the covid-19 vaccines, a viralized falsehood stands out in Bolivia that affirmed that those who receive injections of these drugs become werewolves who devour human beings.

The deception is one of many that stem from the lie that these drugs modify the genome of those vaccinated, denied on numerous occasions by health authorities, medical experts and verifiers.

Another incredible claim popularized on the internet is that Nicolas Cage is an immortal vampire, after it was claimed by an antique dealer who asked for a million dollars on eBay for a photograph from 1870 of a man who closely resembles the actor. .

Cage himself humorously denied the theory in an interview on David Letterman’s television show.

On Facebook or YouTube there are also widely spread publications with alleged evidence of spectral manifestations.

The perception that a place can be possessed by spirits from beyond is the most widespread paranormal belief among United States citizens, according to a 2018 study by Chapman University.

The aforementioned research indicates that 58% of those surveyed think that this possibility is real.

This analysis of paranormal beliefs is part of a survey on the fears of Americans, carried out by the same University of Chapman, which in its edition of this year indicates that 9.3% of the thousand respondents in the whole country believe in ghosts and zombies.

THE DIFFICULTY OF REFUTING PARANORMAL BELIEFS

This broad support may be due to the difficulty of science to refute hypotheses based on paranormal phenomena.

Defining the boundaries between science and pseudoscience is a century-old philosophical debate known as “the demarcation problem.”

In the specific case of explanations that resort to paranormal causes, the complication lies in the fact that “proving the non-existence of something” is “impossible” for “reason,” explains Miguel Vásquez, professor of Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid.

They are arguments linked to “forms of belief” that are “on the fringes of reason,” says Vásquez.

On the contrary, the rejection of the existence of ghosts is due to the “practical sense of life”, to the knowledge based on experience that they are not real, without the need for the endorsement of science.

“Nobody asks a quantum physicist if ghosts exist at CERN (laboratory of the European Organization for Nuclear Research), in Switzerland”, because that would be equivalent to asking “questions of medieval philosophy in a particle accelerator”, whose experiments they cost “billions of euros”.

For his part, Lars Arthur Tump, researcher at the Center for Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of Leuven (Belgium), abounds in the fact that the fact that claims about paranormal phenomena cannot be refuted with scientific criteria does not mean that they are true.

In this sense, Tump quotes a passage from “The world and its demons: science as a light in the darkness”, by Carl Sagan, in which the well-known astrophysicist points out that the “inability to invalidate” a hypothesis “is not in absolute the same as proving it as true “.

