Nicolas Cage and the craziest movies of a disturbing career

Early in his career Nicolas Cage decided to change his name so that no one would know he was a Coppola (yes, from ESOS Coppola) and they came to think that he had only gotten his parts because of his connection with a certain legendary director. By the time the world discovered the relationship, the actor had already proven his worth in the industry and was about to become one of its biggest stars.

Nicolas Cage have a Oscar as Best Actor (for Adaptation) and in the 90s he was considered one of the most popular actors of the decade, who later became one of the most risky, extravagant and somewhat crazy. Cage He has a great ability to lose his mind with his characters, to take things to the extreme and give crazy performances that strangely work and that make us love him even more.

Cage happened to appear with Cher on Moonstruck to bring to life the strangest characters, from a man who must rescue his girlfriend from a cult, to a farmer dealing with a series of dark supernatural events in a film based on the works of HP Lovecraft.

He is not on the list of the best dressed actors, he is not one of those actors about whom essays are written simply because of their hairstyles or ability not to age, but Nicolas Cage is a jewel of cinema who breaks with all the conventional and dares to do different things even if they seem strange to others.

You now have a series of Netflix in which he explains the history of the most famous insults and rudeness, and is the most Nicolas Cage that Nicolas Cage may have done in the age of streaming. Beyond that, there are quite a few movies where he depicts insanity in all its glory and they are definitely the kind that you have to see at least once, even if it’s just to understand how Cage became the most disturbing actor in cinema.

Nicolas Cage in 8 very crazy movies:

Mandy

Watching this movie is like being on a psychedelic drug trip (we’ve been told), it’s dark, weird and like something out of a bad dream, but you can’t stop watching it once you start. On Mandy, Cage plays a man who lives with his girlfriend in an isolated house in the mountains, where they are attacked by a mysterious cult that wants to kidnap her, leading the actor to seek revenge in the most violent way he can think of.

The wicker man

The remake of the 1970s film sees Cage turned into a cop who begins investigating members of a pagan cult after a woman from his past returns to tell him that she has a daughter and that she is missing. Did you think Misdommar was it the only horror movie that would ruin your summer festivals? This one isn’t all that scary, but it’s also going to make you want to go to one, especially after seeing the plans the cult has for this cop who fell into their trap without realizing it.

Adaptation

This was the movie that gave Cage his only Oscar (until now), although he already had another nomination. On Adaptation, from Charlie KaufmanWe don’t have one, but two Nicolas Cage, one of whom plays a writer desperate to adapt Susan Orlean’s book The Orchid Thief, while his twin brother dedicates himself to being a distraction for him.

Color Out of Space

Inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft, this movie of Richard Stanley tells the story of an ordinary man whose isolated farm becomes the landing site for a meteorite that brings dire consequences for himself and his family. The meteorite paints everything purple and little by little it causes the minds and bodies of the inhabitants of the farm to be taken by a mysterious presence.

Raising Arizona

Cage from the 80s, with his crazy hairdo and legendary mustache, appeared in this movie from the 1980s. coen brothers about a criminal who decides to kidnap a baby to raise it as his own, carrying out diaper thefts and all kinds of crazy things to achieve it. The movie is as crazy as any of the Coens and Cage definitely steals the show.

Wild at heart

David lynch directs this pulp-style film in which Cage and Laura dern they become a couple trying to escape all sorts of crazy characters that are chasing them after her mother hires them to kill her boyfriend (Cage), who ironically ends up beating a man to death.

Vampire’s kiss

Robert Bierman’s dark comedy follows a man who, after having an encounter with a vampire, believes that he is transforming into a creature of the night that needs human blood to survive. That’s not what happens, so he ends up wearing plastic fangs and screaming that he is a vampire.

Face / Off

Cage becomes the villain Beaver Troy in this film that follows an agent of the FBI plastic surgery is done to change his appearance and be able to stop the plan of a terrorist assuming his identity, the problem is that the criminal in question wakes up earlier than expected and the plan becomes more and more complicated.