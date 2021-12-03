New variant of COVID-19, Ómicron, will arrive in Mexico: Health

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, considered that it is practically “a fact” that the new variant of COVID-19 is one of the most prevalent in the world and, “of course, in Mexico”, where, the official, will also arrive.

We can practically guarantee that Omicron It will end up being one of the variables, of the variants of COVID-19, predominant in the world, of course it can include Mexico, let’s take it for granted, just as it will reach the other countries of the world. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health

Ómicron will be the predominant variant in the world, according to Health. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Omicron closures ruled out: “seriously damaging well-being”

In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the official ruled out the implementation of “Measures, such as travel cancellations or border closures”, since “seriously damage the well-being of the peoples and have no scientific basis”.

It is also emphasized by the World Health Organization, measures such as travel cancellations that are selective or border closures that seriously damage the social well-being of peoples do not have any scientific support. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health

He explained that these are not measures that will stop the spread of Omicron or any other variant.

They are effective measures, they are measures that, of course, in some cases some people could reduce their anxiety, but they are not measures that are going to stop the spread of anxiety or any other variant, as was the case with Delta; I hope everyone remembers it. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health

Ómicron, with a presence in 5 continents

Lopez-Gatell Reported that the variant It already has a presence on five continents and it is still unknown if it is more aggressive than others.