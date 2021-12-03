New scam on WhatsApp: if you receive THIS email DO NOT open it

Although WhatsApp is one of the favorite instant messaging applications of hundreds of thousands of people, in recent months it has become essential to maintain communication with work colleagues and family, there are several hackers and scammers who try to scam users of the application.

Therefore, here we warn you about the most recent type of swindle that hackers are using to steal the data of various WhatsApp users.

A few days ago, the Internet Security Office (OSI) of Spain, which is part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Spanish Government and the National Institute of Cybersecurity of that European nation, detected a new form of scam on WhatsApp, which has begun to be replicated in several countries.

How does the new WhatsApp scam work?

The new scam on WhatsApp involves criminal hackers sending a email which appears to have originated from the instant messaging app.

In the subject of the email you can read: “Backup of WhatsApp messages * 913071605 Nº (xxxxx)”.

The idea is that the user falls for the scam and clicks the email, thinking that it was WhatsApp who sent him a backup of your conversations in the instant messaging app.

However, when the user opens the email, it contains an attachment, or a link to the download of a file that is supposedly the backup copy of the user’s WhatsApp conversations.

Falling into the trap, when the user opens the link, what he is actually downloading to his computer is an executable virus that is installed on the victim’s device.

Once inside the victim’s computer system, the virus tracks, steals information, passwords, and credeials from the victim.

Tips to prevent a virus from installing on your computer equipment

Never download files to your cell phone or computer from strange emails that you receive, even if they are from your contacts because you never know if they too have already been hacked, or they could have stolen their data or worse, impersonated their identity with the intention of deceiving others.

If your cell phone is Android, be especially careful because it is easier to install third-party applications that are not available in the Google Play Store and that could be malware.

Always keep the operating system of your device and of all the apps you have installed up to date.

NEVER download any file from the WhatsApp app, as many times it is a virus or malware whose objective is to damage the victim’s device.

