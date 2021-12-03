Necaxa signs ESPN commentator! They take Mago Valdivia out of retirement

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 22:32:32





The Rayos del Necaxa confirmed their second reinforcement for the Closing 2022, is another Chilean and it is the experienced midfielder Jorge Valdivia.

The magician will have his second chance to play in MX League and again under the orders of Pablo Guede, the problem is that it comes from not playing and being a television commentator.

“Club Necaxa reports Jorge Luis Valdivia Toro will join the Aguascalientes Team as a free agent for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX”Announced the set of Aguascalientes.

“On the court, the ‘Magician’ plays as a hitch”Added the hydro-warm box.

In 2020 Valdivia arrived in Mexico to play with Monarcas Morelia and Mazatlan FC and by 2021 he played with Union La Calera, where he ceased to belong and became a television commentator in ESPN from Chile.

“The “Wizard”Has extensive international experience with chili, well he disputed 79 games with La Roja. He also went to two World Cups and won the Copa América in 2015.Valdivia will come to Mexico to join the Aguascalientes Team and will be joining the preseason work that his teammates are already doing ”, he mentioned Necaxa.

Just on wednesday, Necaxa confirmed the Chilean, Angel Araos as your first booster.