Natalie Portman turned down Israel’s Genesis Prize in 2018, not 2021

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

Several publications according to which the American-Israeli actress Natalie Portman rejected the Genesis Prize, which Israel gives to those committed to Jewish values, have been shared hundreds of times on social networks since last May 17. However, the actress rejected the award in 2018 and not in May 2021, as suggested by some of the entries published during a new escalation of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Actress Natalie Portman rejects Israel’s $ 1 million Genesis Prize for the slaughter of unarmed Palestinians.”, Say posts posted on Facebook (1, 2, 3) and Twitter.

The viralized pieces present a fragment of the statements Portman made regarding the episode: “I am not attending the Genesis Prize because I do not want to appear in support of Benjamin Netanyahu … Israel was created exactly 70 years ago as a refuge for victims of the Holocaust. But the mistreatment of those who suffer from today’s atrocities does not align with my Jewish values.“.

Screenshot of a Facebook post made on May 19, 2021

Portman’s sayings circulate amid the upsurge in clashes between Israel and armed Palestinian groups that began in early May and have so far ceased. more than 239 deaths, 227 of them Palestinians. Some 3,500 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, of which 90% were intercepted by that country’s anti-aircraft defense system, according to the Israeli Army.

In 2018, the Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) awarded Portman that distinction for their “professional achievements, his commitment to Jewish values ​​and his involvement with numerous humanitarian initiatives“, in other aspects. The award is awarded within the framework of a partnership between the Foundation, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office and the Jewish Agency for Israel, and is presented at a ceremony in which the Prime Minister is present.

According to the Foundation, Portman had been informed that the award was awarded by the prime minister, as well as the association that exists between the Foundation and the government of Israel. On April 19, 2018, the GPF published a statement in which she confirmed that Portman would not travel to Israel to receive the distinction and that she was notified by a representative of her that “recent events in Israel had been extremely distressing for her ” and that it did not feel “Comfortable participating in public events in Israel”.

The actress made public her rejection of the award in a statement published on April 20, 2018. There she stated that her decision was “misinterpreted by others“, Who did not want to receive it because”did not want it to be construed as an endorsement of Benjamin Netanyahu” and what is “review“Of the leadership in Israel, although that did not mean that he wanted to”boycott the entire nation”.

As a consequence of this refusal, the GPF canceled the ceremony that had been scheduled for June 28, 2018.

The award was awarded in previous years to former New York Mayor Michael Blooomberg and actor and producer Michael Douglas, among others, while in 2021 it was awarded to filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

EDIT 20/05/2021: Agrega metadatos.