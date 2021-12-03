Natalie Portman becomes a trend after the message published by Gal Gadot

Movie star Natalie Portman has been one of the most notable stars in the film industry thanks to his performance in films such as The Black Swan; which awarded the Oscar to Best actress, v for Vendetta, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, among other.

Today the name of the also producer has crept into the trends of Twitter after the also actress Gal gadot shared a message about the situation of violence in Israel, the country from which he is Portman.

The controversy arises from Gadot for your message.

“My heart broke. My country is in war. I am worried about my family, about my friends, about my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been around for years. “

On July 25, 2014, the actress was accused of being a Zionist for the following photo on her Facebook:

The photograph sparked comments such as “The Israeli Zionist Army is the largest terrorist organization! Palestinians face ethnic cleansing since Zionist Israelis started seizing land! What would you do if your land and everything you have is constantly taken away from you? »

For their part, users have shown that Natalie Portman Unlike Gadot, he has spoken out against the policies of his native country and from which he has rejected the Genesis Prize, something like Israel’s Nobel Prize.

Natalie Portman is a REINOTA. pic.twitter.com/dfl0sPfUPx – Christian Enríquez (@CrisAntuan) May 12, 2021

https://twitter.com/malacamarada/status/1392113304802373637

There is a world of difference between Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot. pic.twitter.com/GnRw4mdDoe – Professor Obradorista (@ProfesorChairo) May 12, 2021

