NASA denies Russian astronaut theory blew hole in ISS

The International Space Station.

The results of an investigation by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, into a hole in the International Space Station (ISS) have been handed over to “police authorities,” says the Russian state news agency. RIA Novosti. The incident occurred three years ago, when a leaky hole was detected in the Russian Soyuz MS-09 module. They have not provided further details and “there is no official information about the initiation of a criminal case on this issue,” according to RIA Novosti.

The small drilling never put the ISS at risk, but Russian state media has spread nasty and seemingly unfounded rumors about its cause. Earlier this year, the Russian state news agency TASS alleged that NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor became psychologically unstable after developing a deep vein thrombosis, prompting her to drill a hole in the Soyuz capsule in hopes of hastening her return to Earth. Roscosmos has not offered any evidence to support this accusation and NASA stands behind and defends its astronaut.

Now, RIA Novosti claims, together with TASS, that the Russian state media is publishing a new theory: that Auñón-Chancellor made the hole “due to suffering [psicológico] after a failed romantic relationship with one of the crew members ”. Russia’s recent track record with the space station has been shaky, to say the least, following a mishap earlier this year that caused the ISS to execute maneuvers and your recent anti-satellite weapons test That put the station crew in danger. Speaking to Ars Technica, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the Russian attacks “are false and lack credibility.”

The incident dates back to August 2018, when detected a minor air pressure leak at the ISS. The leak was traced to a 2-millimeter hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked at the station, which was repaired with Kapton tape and then an epoxy-based sealant. Auñón-Chancellor, along with Expedition 56/57 crew members Alexander Gerst from ESA and Sergey Prokopyev from Roscosmos, used the spacecraft to return home at the end of their six-month mission.

An investigation into the hole ruled out a micrometeorite, as the damage came from inside the capsule. The Explanation more likely it seems that it occurred during the manufacturing process. Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin says the Russian space agency knows the true origin of the hole, but will not release the information, he says. TASS.

“The idea that any astronaut, or cosmonaut, would deliberately drill holes in their spacecraft, especially one designed to bring them back to Earth, for whatever reason, is preposterous,” said Keith Cowing, former NASA employee and editor. from NASA Watch site, in an email to Gizmodo. “The only possible explanation is that the damage occurred on Earth before it was launched. [la Soyuz MS-09]”. To which he added: “Russia is clearly sensitive about the way its chronically underfunded space efforts are portrayed.”

Cowing described Nelson’s denunciation of the Russian claims as “flat” and criticized Rogozin for allowing “these conspiracy stories to spread in the Russian media” rather than stopping them.

Relations between Russia and the United States are tense even at best, but the ISS was supposed to be a safe space for the cooperation of these rival countries. It’s very sad to see it come to this.